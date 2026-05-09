3 Observations From Day 2 of Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off rookie minicamp on Saturday with Day 2. Day 2 was a bit more involved than Day 1, but the stars of camp still showed out on Day 2 and the Bucs likely got a good idea of the talent they have as they transition to Organized Team Activities in the coming weeks.

BucsGameday was live on-site to watch all the action as always. Here are our observations from Day 2 of rookie minicamp:

Two Bucs draft picks still injured

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) runs onto the field at the start of the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss at the State Farm Stadium | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DB Keionte Scott and DL DeMonte Capehart still did not participate in rookie minicamp in Day 2. Both are dealing with wrist injuries — Capehart is further along in his recovery than Scott, but Scott has a cast on his wrist and said on Day 1 that it would be off in 10 days.

It’s unknown exactly when both players will be ready, but Capehart is set to start playing before Scott does.

Ted Hurst continues strong showing

Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ted Hurst remains a standout at rookie minicamp. He caught numerous passes from Jalon Daniels and Chandler Morris, and he used his athleticism well to weave through defenders in 11v11 and 7v7 work. He had one drop at the beginning of 11v11 work toward the end of practice, but he made up for it with his consistency elsewhere.

Hurst confirmed he’s working at the X position, so he could make a very big impression this offseason if he continues to perform.

Bauer Sharp gets more work

LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) is tackled by Southeastern Louisiana Lions linebacker Jirrea Johnson Jr. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Tight end Bauer Sharp got some more work in 11v11 and 7v7 work. A lot of it was through short passes, but he did see some intermediate and deep targets later on during 11v11 work and was a safety net for Daniels.

It will be interesting to see how Sharp finds a place on the roster. Devin Culp should be his main competition, but with Culp struggling to get on the field in recent years, Sharp might be primed to earn a roster spot.

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