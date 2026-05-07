Buccaneers Sign Almost Entire Draft Class Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed almost their entire draft class after signing standout first rounder Rueben Bain Jr.

The team announced on Thursday that it had signed five of its seven draft picks — Bain, fourth-rounder Keionte Scott, fifth-rounder DeMonte Capehart, fifth-rounder Billy Schrauth and sixth-rounder Bauer Sharp. The five sign their contracts just as rookie minicamp is set to get underway.

Buccaneers sign most of 2026 Draft Class

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) celebrates after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Draft contracts are already built before the NFL Draft, but things like offset language and guaranteed money are often the negotiating points for rookies ahead of their NFL season. With these signings, the Bucs have worked most of that out with their draft picks, and they're ready to go before training camp.

The two draft picks that remain unsigned are second-round linebacker Josiah Trotter and third-round wide receiver Ted Hurst. By the sound of things, those two contracts should get done soon — Hurst is graduating from Georgia State on Thursday and thus has not been in the building to sign his contract, but he has already agreed to terms, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. That just leaves Trotter as the lone player who has yet to agree to terms and sign his contract.

Second round picks are usually the last to sign their rookie deals, however. Many wait to see how much guaranteed money they will receive, and whenever one team signs their second-rounder, the rest follow suit. A similar process occurred with the Buccaneers last year, when cornerback Benjamin Morrison waited to see what his guaranteed money could be like before signing on — Trotter, and plenty of other second-round picks, could be doing the same.

Buccaneers minicamp is underway and will go into the weekend. Trotter remains unsigned, but he will be there and working while his team and the Bucs work to get a deal done.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.