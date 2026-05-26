3 Things That Turned Our Heads on Day 1 of Buccaneers OTAs

TAMPA, FL — It's officially time for the next step of the offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We're in Phase 3 of the offseason, and that starts with Organized Team Activities, or OTAs — and the Bucs had their first day of those on Tuesday.

BucsGameday was on-site at One Buc Place as usual, and we had a great look at all the action. Here are three things that turned our head from Day 1 OTAs:

Bucs Have Great Turnout on Day 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

OTAs are optional for Bucs players, but the Bucs had a really good turnout on Day 1. There were only four players missing from the proceedings — defensive lineman Vita Vea, running back Bucky Irving and outside linebackers Al-Quadin Muhammad and Yaya Diaby.

Irving is still recovering from injuries he sustained last season, so it makes a lot of sense that he’s missing — the other three players are veterans who are working out in their own time. But most vets, like Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Antoine Winfield Jr. and more were all present, which is a very strong turnout for OTAs.

Pistol Usage Heavy From Zac Robinson

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson faced some criticism with the Atlanta Falcons due to his heavy usage of the pistol formation, where the quarterback lines up off center and the running back sits behind him. It was likely some basic install on Day 1 of OTAs, but the pistol was decently featured in offensive drills.

It was mostly pistol and under-center plays for the offense before the team period, and during the team period, that trend continued. It will be interesting to see if Robinson continues this trend as the playbook gets more complicated during training camp.

Emeka Egbuka Makes Spectacular Grab

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (9) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wideout Emeka Egbuka is looking to bounce back after a downturn in the second half of his rookie year, and although it’s just OTAs, he made what should be one of the best grabs of the entire offseason for the Bucs.

Egbuka had a ball going high and behind him, and he leapt in the air and grabbed it from behind his back with one hand. It got plenty of “ooohs” and “ahhhs” from even the players on the field, and Bucs fans are likely to see that catch hit social media sooner rather than later.

Egbuka could be Tampa Bay’s No. 1 option in 2026, and he’s certainly making his claim for that spot early.

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