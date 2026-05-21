Buccaneers' Jason Licht Gets Torched in Recent NFL GM Ranking

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' disappointing results each of the past few seasons, one aspect of the organization that has continued to receive positive acclaim, especially around the time of the NFL Draft, is the performance of the team's general manager, Jason Licht.

Licht has developed a reputation for being one of the most shrewd drafters in the NFL with consistently strong performances over each of the past several seasons. To further enhance his reputation in this regard is the fact that Licht has re-signed so many of the players he once drafted, who have now become key foundational pieces on the current Buccaneers' roster. This includes players like Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke, Antoine Winfield Jr., Zyon McCollum and Cade Otton. Other key players drafted by Licht in recent seasons who appear likely to re-sign at some point in the future include Tykee Smith, Yaya Diaby, Bucky Irving, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch and Jalen McMillan.

Despite the fact that most NFL experts rank Jason Licht among the best general managers in the NFL, that certainly does not include all of them.

A recent article by Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports ranking all 32 NFL GM's, the Buccaneers' top front office executive was nowhere to be found in the top 10.

NBC Sports Ranks Jason Licht 12th in GM Ranking

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Not only was Licht ranked way further down than we would have expected, but the explanation for the ranking was quite critical.

"Jason Licht has been on the job 12 years. The number of times he’s won more than 10 games without the greatest player in league history? Zero," writer Patrick Daugherty wrote. "In fact, Licht has one total playoff victory without Mr. Thomas Brady. Of course, it came three years ago, immediately following TB12’s retirement. In fact, Licht has had his best non-Brady stretch since the GOAT hung up his cleats. The problem is, that “best stretch” has been nine, 10 and eight victories. Far from terrible. Also far from inspiring, especially in the sleepy NFC South."

Although there's obviously truth behind the facts described in the write-up, it's tough to base a GM specific analysis purely around wins and losses. Each franchise, and each ownership group, provides their general managers with different levels of support and financial resources, even with a salary cap in place.

Daugherty didn't stop there.

"There isn’t much reason to expect any near-term revelations. The defense is old and in need of a talent infusion," Daugherty wrote. "Admittedly, Rueben Bain is a good start there. Baker Mayfield is a credible option at quarterback, but not a 5-10 year solution. Coach Todd Bowles is solid but not winning any Xs and Os battles. Mike Evans is gone, Chris Godwin is aging … you get the picture. Licht needs something big to happen. Maybe Bain can be that player for 2026. But with another Brady not walking through that door, Licht needs several Bains to emerge, not just one."

Licht deserves more context and more credit

Jan 5, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Fox Sports color commentator Tom Brady talks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht before the start of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

It's hard not to view the criticism of Licht in this article as an egregious oversimplification. Never was there any reference to the unprecedented amount of injuries the Buccaneers faced last year. When healthy, the Buccaneers still had plenty of talent, even on the defensive side of the ball.

Furthermore, Licht was not only active in adding tough, reliable veteran players to his defense in Alex Anzalone, Al-Quadin Muhammad and A'Shawn Robinson this offseason through free agency, but he also attacked that side of the ball aggressively in the draft with LB Josiah Trotter, DB Keionte Scott and DT DeMonte Capehart in addition to the aforementioned Bain.

Offensively, the team was also ravaged by injury last year. It's fair to expect a major bump in the health department for that group this year, which should transform the offense as a whole under new OC Zac Robinson. Licht made plenty of key moves there as well, as he re-signed Cade Otton, added Kenneth Gainwell and re-signed Sean Tucker to make up for the loss of Rachaad White while also addressing the unexpected vacancy at the X receiver position by drafting a tantalizing prospect with all the tools needed to potentially replace Mike Evans down the line in WR Ted Hurst.

The decision to be proactive last year and select Emeka Egbuka in the first round despite that being a position of strength is another example of Licht showing great foresight and solving a problem before it even arose.

Of course, one person's opinion on where Licht ranks among the NFL's best GMs has no real bearing on anything. But for anyone who knows the Buccaneers' GM, they know he keeps receipts. So, if the Buccaneers bounce back in a big way in 2026, not only will it be a direct result of Jason Licht's exceptional work as the team's general manager, but NBC Sports may just have to eat their words.

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