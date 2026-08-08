5 Buccaneers Who Need A Big Second Week Of Training Camp

There have been many players who have shown some very good work in the first week of Buccaneers training camp. Players who are pushing to make the roster or practice squad have been able to go out and make the decisions more difficult for Todd Bowles and his staff.

On the flip side, there have been players who need to step up in the second week of camp practices, or they run the risk of losing potential starting or backup roles or even losing out on a roster spot entirely. Let's take a look at some players who need to have a big second week of training camp practice.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Honorable Mention: QB Jalon Daniels

Daniels finds himself in a bit of a tough situation being the fourth quarterback on the roster because he's behind in the snap-pecking order to Baker Mayfield, Jake Browning and Connor Bazelak.

In my opinion, however, despite having an infectiously positive personality, Daniels has struggled in camp so far to this point. He's had some good moments, but he's also had some moments that have led to holding onto the ball too long, resulting in sacks, incompletions and even interceptions. If Daniels wants to make a real push for the practice squad this upcoming season, he needs to start putting it together in camp.

Jul 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. CB Benjamin Morrison

The worst thing about Morrison in camp so far is that he has not been available. Morrison has missed multiple practices now with minor injuries, and even when he has been out there, he's not been able to make a major impact on the field.

Meanwhile, we've seen corners like Damarion Williams and Ayden Garnes go and make the most of their chances and really make a strong push for the 53-man roster. If Morrison is not able to put it together soon, he's in danger of slipping on the depth chart and losing even more playing time.

Aug 6, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. LB SirVocea Dennis

Throughout this training camp, it's been the same story with Dennis regarding his play. Sure, Dennis is a solid run-stopping linebacker, but he has still been getting exposed for not being able to cover running backs in practice.

I've seen multiple times where running backs are making catches across the field and Dennis is running behind them trying to keep up and failing to do so. We've also seen linebackers like Josiah Trotter and Alex Anzalone do some good work, and even Christian Rozeboom has seen a good play here and there. It feels like the more time goes on, the more Dennis is getting pushed down the depth chart for better options. That could change with a good week in camp.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. OLB Chris Braswell

Braswell actually has had a good couple of practices recently, getting a couple of would-be sacks while going against the backups on the roster. We need to see more of this Braswell going forward, or he runs the risk of getting lost in the shuffle and possibly losing a roster spot if he is not able to show enough improvement and good play throughout the remainder of camp.

As stated, he's stringing together a couple of good practices recently. He just needs to make sure that he does not lose this momentum that he has in his favor.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (19) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. WR Kameron Johnson

Johnson has been getting lost a bit in a crowded receiver room. Players like Dean Patterson and Dennis Houston have been making the most of their extra snaps, while Johnson seems to be a bit quiet out on the field.

There is still a solid chance that Johnson could stick on as the team's main return man this upcoming season, but it is not a guarantee. Johnson needs to do what he can to make himself as valuable as possible to the staff so that he has a great chance of making this roster.

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Josh Hayes (32) looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. CB Josh Hayes

Hayes has had a rough training camp so far. Sure, he's made a couple of plays in recent practices, but I've seen many times where he is getting beat on routes by the likes of Emeka Egbuka, Tez Johnson and Dennis Houston.

Hayes still has some value as a special-teams player, but Damarion Williams and Ayden Garnes are right there and are in a legit competition for a roster spot with Hayes. He can build some momentum for himself in the right direction with a good week of practice coming up.

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