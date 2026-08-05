Buccaneers' Winners And Losers After Week 1 of Training Camp

We are over a week into training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there have been plenty of players who have been able to go out and do a solid job.

We can't name all of them here, but there have been a few players who have really stuck out as doing a great job in camp so far to this point. On the other side, there have been those who have really struggled so far to this point and may be in danger of losing starting jobs or even roster spots.

With all of that being said, let's go over some of the top winners and losers from the first week of Buccaneers training camp.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jake Browning (5) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Quarterback Jake Browning

Browning has been a very pleasant surprise at Bucs training camp this year. He's been able to hit just about every throw the team has asked him to make and has done especially well throwing deep passes to receivers like Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson.

He's had the look of a second starting quarterback out there behind Baker Mayfield and has fully entrenched himself as the team's backup quarterback for the 2026 season.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Josh Hayes (32) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Cornerback Josh Hayes

Hayes has had a really rough go so far in camp.

He's been beaten on multiple plays by receivers like Tez Johnson, Ted Hurst III, Emeka Egbuka and Dennis Houston. When the team has had referees at practice, Hayes got called for a pass interference as well. There have been a couple of plays that Hayes has been able to make in moments, but overall, it has not been a camp to remember.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Wide Receiver Tez Johnson

There are a few receivers we could've put on this list. Emeka Egbuka, Dennis Houston, Chris Godwin, and Dean Patterson have all had good moments in camp so far to this point and have been able to make plays.

However, Johnson has really stepped up his game this training camp and has had some very impressive moments, especially as a deep threat receiver. Johnson should have a very solid role in the Bucs' offense in 2026 based on what we've seen in camp so far.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (8) reacts to making an interception against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Linebacker SirVocea Dennis

Dennis has still been struggling to cover running backs in camp this year. There have been multiple times when we've seen quarterbacks throw passes to backs in team drills and Dennis simply does not have the speed to keep up with them.

It's an issue that plagued Dennis last year during the regular season and actually became a liability in the Bucs' defense. So far, things have not improved in that department, and Dennis has been passed up as a starter by players like Alex Anzalone, Christian Rozeboom and Josiah Trotter.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Damarion Williams (28) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Cornerback Damarion Williams

Damarion Williams has really shown up in training camp. Making multiple plays running with the starters due to injuries in the cornerback room, Williams is making a very legitimate push to make the team's 53-man roster.

At worst, we believe Williams will be on the Bucs' practice squad this upcoming season and will have some contributing role in 2026.

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Garrett Greene (85) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loser: Wide Receiver Garrett Greene

Greene has really struggled with drops throughout training camp this year. Be it outside on the field or in the team's indoor practice facility, Greene has had more bad than good moments regarding his hands and being able to secure the passes he's thrown.

He has still been getting plenty of work as a special teams player, but it seems like he's lost a lot of ground to other receivers over the course of camp.

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