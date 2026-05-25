5 Buccaneers Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

The offseason is moving along nicely for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we're officially in what the NFL calls "Phase 3". The Bucs have already held rookie minicamp after the draft to get their young players acclimated to the NFL, but there's one more thing to do before the month of May ends — OTAs.

OTAs, or Organized Team Activities, are optional workouts that the team will hold prior to mandatory minicamp in June. While these workouts are optional, they'll be the first chance for the team's rookies to train with veterans and for free agents to get acclimated to a new system and coaching style before the start of the season.

While no player's job is truly under fire until training camp, OTAs can set the tone for some crucial competitions, and players under threat have to perform. With that in mind, here are five players, whose jobs are in danger as OTAs begin on Tuesday:

OLB Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) high-fives cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Braswell has been the subject of some ire since getting drafted in 2024. He was drafted high with a second-round pick, but he hasn't materialized into a player worthy of that selection yet, netting just 2.5 sacks in two seasons.

Now, he's set to try and make a jump in his third year, but he has some competition. With edge rusher Rueben Bain set to start right away in Miami, Braswell will desperately be competing with players like Anthony Nelson and David Walker for a rotational spot on the line. If he can't show out in camp, players like Walker could immediately step in as a rotational piece and Braswell could be out of a job.

G Elijah Klein

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Elijah Klein (79) works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Klein was already on the bubble last year. After being picked in 2024 to serve as guard depth, Klein's initial showing amid injuries against the New York Jets last year didn't go well. After that, he was a healthy scratch late in the season even with those injuries still being prevalent, which isn't a good omen for his chances to make the roster this year.

The Bucs drafted Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth in the fifth round of the draft this year. If Klein wants to keep his job, he'll have to battle Schrauth, and a victory in that competition seems unlikely at this stage.

TE Devin Culp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp (82) lines up against the Buffalo Bills | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Culp has shown some promise in the limited snaps he has gotten as a move tight end option for the Bucs, but those snaps have been very limited. He's made the roster but has been a healthy scratch plenty of times since being drafted in the seventh round in 2024, and the Bucs have just drafted a player who could replace him.

Tampa Bay drafted LSU tight end Bauer Sharp in the sixth round, and Sharp's raw athleticism could cause Culp to lose his spot in the tight end room. Sharp is a raw prospect, but he would be a similar archetype to the one Culp is now, so Culp has to prove he can contribute for Tampa Bay and find a way to get on the field.

LB SirVocea Dennis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) celebrates after a tackle against Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Just last year, Dennis won the starting job alongside linebacker Lavonte David, but things can change fast in the NFL. David retired this offseason, and the Buccaneers have seemingly made multiple moves in an effort to replace Dennis.

Dennis won't be starting for sure — free agent acquisition Alex Anzalone and second-round draft pick Josiah Trotter will be set there — but he'll even be competing for a rotational spot. The Bucs also signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom to the squad, and Dennis could quickly see his usefulness phased out if Rozeboom can have a strong showing this offseason. It might take a lot for Dennis to get some snaps outside of special teams once the season begins.

QB Connor Bazelak

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers liked Connor Bazelak enough as a third quarterback to re-sign him at the beginning of the season, but not quite enough to stop looking for other options. The Bucs signed UDFA Jalon Daniels out of Kansas, and his presence could be bad news for Bazelak.

Daniels is an impressive athlete who needs a lot of work, but his upside is certainly higher than Bazelak's. Both will likely get some playing time this preseason, but before that, Bazelak will have to make a strong impression at OTAs and during training camp to hold Daniels off and retain his position as the team's QB3.

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