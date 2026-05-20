Buccaneers Legend Lavonte David Reveals Connection to Rueben Bain Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a silhouette of Lavonte David in their draft room under a phrase that reads "I Am That Man." Not only was David known for his excellent play over his 14-year stretch in Tampa Bay, but his character off the field and his devotion to the community, both in Tampa Bay and his home in Miami has been lauded throughout his NFL career.

One of the Buccaneers' latest efforts to find "that man" is Miami Hurricanes star edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. Bain wasn't expected to fall to No. 15 in the draft, but the Bucs scooped him up when he did, and he comes to Tampa Bay with an excellent track record at Miami, where he grew up.

David is from Miami, too, and during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, he was asked what he knew about Bain. Not only is David excited about what Bain can do for the Bucs on the field, but he also revealed one connection the two have from back when Bain was younger.

Lavonte David Remembers Rueben Bain From His High School Days

Buccaneers edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. | River Wells/BucsGameday

David revealed that he remembered Bain from when he'd give away books in the Miami area, and he also remembered watching Bain when he was playing at Miami Central Senior High School. David went to high school at Miami Northwestern, Miami Central's rival high school.

"I'm expecting a huge impact from Bain," David said. "Just because I know him. Obviously, he's been a kid in the area (Miami). The crazy thing is, Bain would always come to my book bag giveaways when I was giving out book bags back at home. I watched him at high school in Miami Central — even though he went to my rival high school, I knew he was going to be an impact player."

"I'm expecting a huge impact from Bain"@LavonteDavid54 on what excites him most about playing with Rueben Bain Jr.@Buccaneers | #WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/loT0iSN6Bs — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 20, 2026

David is confident in Bain's skill set. He appreciates that Bain has drawn some comparisons to himself after the draft, but he also made sure to emphasize that he thinks Bain will make his own mark in the NFL in 2026 and beyond.

"Having a player like that adds to our defense, him being the dominant guy that he is, I know he'll make plays," David said. "For them to compare him to me is an incredible feat, but I know he's going to be a great player in his own right."

Bain has yet to play an NFL snap, so comparisons between him and David are more than a tad early. But it's clear that everyone is excited for what Bain can do in Tampa Bay, and he could inject some life into a pass-rushing room that desperately needs it after years of stagnation.

Bain's next appearance will be at OTAs, which start on May 26th for the Buccaneers. David, meanwhile, will continue to enjoy retirement and follow the Buccaneers closely during their 2026 season.

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