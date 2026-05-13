Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield to Star in Netflix Show

Quarterback Baker Mayfield's NFL career looked unstable prior to the 2023 season. He was traded by the Browns to the Carolina Panthers before the 2022 season, and then he was released from Carolina and ended up doing a very small stint with the Los Angeles Rams at the end of the year.

And then, in 2023, he signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That move reinvigorated his entire career, and it's has so far seen him win a playoff game in 2023, throw for over 40 touchdowns in 2024 and potentially earn another contract extension this offseason. Mayfield's strong play and notable personality have made him a fan-favorite in recent years, and one media company is taking advantage.

Netflix has streamed their show depicting the daily grind of being an NFL quarterback, aptly titled "Quarterback", for two seasons, and they're debuting a third this July. This season will feature four NFL quarterbacks throughout the 2025 season, and one of them is none other than Mayfield himself.

Baker Mayfield to star in Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mayfield is set to be one of four quarterbacks featured in the new season. He'll star alongside Washington Commanders QB Jaylen Daniels, Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Flacco.

Season 3 of Quarterback coming to @netflix, July 14: pic.twitter.com/DefFZxVRZF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2026

The show will chronicle the 2025 season, which should be an interesting one for Mayfield. Mayfield began the year as an MVP candidate when the Bucs started out 6-2, winning games over the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and the eventual Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks. Things went downhill from there, though, as he suffered numerous injuries, including an injury to his non-throwing shoulder against the Los Angeles Rams that knocked him out for a half, and his play worsened significantly.

The show could offer an interesting look into what went wrong for the Bucs that season, and what exactly Mayfield was fighting through. Mayfield finished the year with 26 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 3,693 yards through the air.

While plenty of Bucs fans will likely tune in for his appearance on Quarterback on July 14, Mayfield will already be looking ahead to the 2026 season, where he'll hope to lead the Bucs to the top of the NFC South after missing the playoffs outright last year.

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