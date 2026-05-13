Bucs’ Baker Mayfield Looking to Improve This One Specific Thing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bought in on Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has played his last three seasons in Tampa Bay, and he's gearing up for his fourth in 2026 to try and take the Bucs back to the top of the NFC South. During that time, he's won a playoff game in Tampa Bay in 2023 and thrown over 40 touchdowns in 2024.

The Bucs think he can do those things again — so much so, in fact, that they're likely to extend him at some point this offseason. But after a rough back half of 2025, there's always room for improvement, and that seems to be something Mayfield is embracing.

His new quarterbacks coach, Chandler Whitmer, coached Fernando Mendoza with the Indiana Hoosiers last year en route to a Heisman trophy and a national championship victory. Now, he's ready to coach Mayfield under Zac Robinson's offensive staff, and there's one particular thing the pair are harping on this offseason.

Chandler Whitmer and Baker Mayfield looking to improve footwork

Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks/co-offensive coordinator Chandler Whitmer walks the field before the game | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"That's the unique part about a veteran. People assume that they don't need to be coached — no, they do," Whitmer said while speaking to the media on Tuesday. "And he wants to be. He wants me to stay on him."

Whitmer identified Mayfield's footwork as something the two are working on together. There's a lot that goes into footwork and how it relates to the timing of the offense, and that's something Whitmer is looking to work on with Mayfield.

"The biggest thing has been the footwork," Whitmer said. "Just making sure that's been consistent. Obviously, you know with the timing, the system and the offense that has to translate, so just making sure we're being as detailed as possible, and if it's not right, not just letting him slide."

Whitmer will be Mayfield's first new quarterbacks coach in Tampa Bay after previously working under Thad Lewis from 2023-25. It's also Mayfield's fourth new offensive coordinator in as many seasons, so he's used to change at this point, and it will be interesting to see if Whitmer is able to elevate Mayfield's game this season after working with Mendoza last year at Indiana.

The Bucs will host Organized Team Activities beginning May 26, and if Mayfield participates, it will be his first real offseason action since the end of the 2025 campaign.

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