Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka Speaks on Mike Evans' Departure to 49ers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have undergone plenty of changes this offseason. They've brought in new free agents like linebacker Alex Anzalone and running back Kenny Gainwell, they have a new offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson and they drafted a new class of players that includes Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Perhaps the biggest changes, though, come from two franchise legends departing the team. Longtime Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David retired this offseason after 14 seasons in the NFL, and wide receiver Mike Evans left the Bucs after 12 seasons to play for the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans was a beloved figure in Tampa Bay's locker room and the Tampa Bay community, and it will take the Buccaneers' young receivers stepping up to replace his production. One of those wideouts, Emeka Egbuka, spoke on Evans' departure and how to fill the hole he's leaving on Tuesday.

Emeka Egbuka says 'no hard feelings' with Evans' departure

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Egbuka spoke to media while participating at USAA’s Huddle Up for Hurricane Prep, and he assured that there's no hard feelings with Evans' departure and that he's happy Evans has found a place he wants to play.

"Baker had texted me the day before that we're letting go of Mike," Egbuka said. "And obviously, Mike's phone is open to me whenever I need to text him or call him about something, so we're really close," Egbuka said, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "I'm just really happy for him — he found a home that he's confident and comfortable in. He's gonna continue to do good things, and we're just all so proud of him. There's no hard feelings or anything. Everyone loves him at the Bucs."

Emeka Egbuka on learning Mike Evans was headed to the 49ers. Egbuka led USAA’s Huddle Up for Hurricane Prep to bring together 100 volunteers to prepare a thousand disaster kits from the American Red Cross that will be distributed to military families in Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/DhcUug39pw — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 5, 2026

Egbuka also spoke to NFL pundit Kay Adams on her Up & Adams show shortly after, and he had some further thoughts on Evans' departure.

"Obviously, I think there’s a passing of a torch and it needs to be received by someone,” Egbuka said. "I think that our management, our GM and our owners, have done a great job of bringing guys in who are up to the task. Obviously, they drafted me last year, but we have Chris Godwin, we have Jalen McMillan, we have a bunch of guys who are really ready to make an impact."

“There’s a passing of the torch, and it needs to be received by someone… [Leadership] is something that’s always come naturally to me.”



Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka on stepping up after Mike Evans’ departure@heykayadams | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/686IFppMqi — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 5, 2026

Egbuka is entering his second year in the NFL. His rookie season started off hot, but after suffering a hamstring injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, he wasn't able to match his production during the back half of the year. Now, though, he has a year of experience under his belt, and he'll work alongside McMillan as a young wide receiver — and both of them will continue to learn under Godwin, who will be two seasons removed from a brutal ankle injury that caused him to miss time in 2024 and 2025.

New Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson would have loved to have Evans as a weapon in his arsenal, but he still has plenty to work with in his first year in Tampa Bay. If Egbuka takes a big step next year and McMillan and Godwin produce alongside him, the Bucs might not miss a step on offense in 2026 and beyond.

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