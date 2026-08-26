Buccaneers First-Round Pick Rueben Bain Jr. Dealing With New Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first-round pick is dealing with an injury after the team's first joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bucs edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. suffered an AC sprain during joint practice against the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Tuesday. The team does not think the injury is serious, per Schefter, and he's expected to be ready in Week 1 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sources: Buccaneers first-round pick Reuben Bain Jr. suffered an AC sprain, but it is said to be “nothing serious”, and he is expected to be ready Week 1 at Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/xo12scvBDS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2026

Rueben Bain Jr. Suffers AC Joint Injury vs. Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain (3) looks on during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bain must have sprained his AC joint at some point during the team's joint practice vs. the Jaguars. Bain appeared to play for most of the practice, but he was replaced by Al-Quadin Muhammad during the last part of team periods at the end of practice on Tuesday.

Now, he will not practice on Wednesday and will likely devote the rest of the offseason to being ready for Week 1. The Bucs will play the Bengals and will also expect wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, dealing with a toe strain, to return in time for Week 1 as well.

Bain slid to the Bucs at pick No. 15 and has shown some impressive flashes throughout the offseason, becoming PFF's highest-rated rookie from his work against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of preseason. Tuesday's joint practice will be the last time he shows off before the season starts, though, as the Bucs will likely shut him down until he can return healthy.

Without Bain, Muhammad, the team's free agent acquisition from the Detroit Lions at the beginning of free agency, will likely start alongside Yaya Diaby during Day 2 of joint practice vs. the Jaguars on Wednesday.

The Bucs will face off against the Bengals in Week 1 on Sept. 13 on the road. Bain is a huge part of Tampa Bay's plans for the pass rush this upcoming season, so Tampa Bay will be counting on him to return in time to get its 2026 campaign started the right way.

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