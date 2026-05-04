Buccaneers First Round Pick Rueben Bain Jr.'s Jersey Number Revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were delighted when Miami Hurricanes standout edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. fell to them at No. 15 on draft night. Tampa Bay got a dominant edge rusher who posted 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last year, and he could reinvigorate a flailing pass rush that the Bucs have desperately needed to fix.

Bain is set to make his Buccaneers debut at rookie minicamp on Friday, and to do that, he obviously needs a jersey number. Fans have been wondering what number he'll take, since the No. 4 he wore in college is firmly in the hands of ace kicker Chase McLaughlin.

Now, they've finally got their answer, and his new number isn't far off with his old one.

Rueben Bain Jr. to wear No. 3 for the Bucs

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bain will wear No. 3 with the Buccaneers, per the team's social media account.

TAMPA BAIN IS OFFICIALLY 3️⃣😤



Secure your jersey today online & at the Bucs Team Store located at Raymond James Stadium. pic.twitter.com/B5UJG90iIj — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 4, 2026

Bain is the first Buccaneers player to wear the No. 3 since safety Jordan Whitehead wore it during the 2024 season. Prior to that, it was last used in 2022, when kicker Ryan Succop had it during his last year in Tampa Bay.

Bain is now the second edge rusher on the team to wear a single digit. Edge rusher Yaya Diaby wears the No. 0 for Tampa Bay, which he claimed when he first got to the team in 2023. Bain wore the No. 4 at Miami, but since it's taken, he stays as close to it as he can with his new number.

More rookie numbers are sure to be announced whenever rookie minicamp draws closer. Bain is sure to keep his No. 3, but players have been known to switch numbers once roster cuts have been made and certain others become available — Emeka Egbuka changed from No. 9 to No. 2 last year after quarterback Kyle Trask left the team, for example.

Bucs fans should be safe to grab Bain's No. 3 jersey, however, and the Bucs will hope to hear his number called quite a bit in the 2025 season and beyond.

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