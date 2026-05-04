Skip to main content
Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers First Round Pick Rueben Bain Jr.'s Jersey Number Revealed

Time to grab a jersey, Buccaneers fans.
Logan Robinson, River Wells|
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In this story:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were delighted when Miami Hurricanes standout edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. fell to them at No. 15 on draft night. Tampa Bay got a dominant edge rusher who posted 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last year, and he could reinvigorate a flailing pass rush that the Bucs have desperately needed to fix.

Bain is set to make his Buccaneers debut at rookie minicamp on Friday, and to do that, he obviously needs a jersey number. Fans have been wondering what number he'll take, since the No. 4 he wore in college is firmly in the hands of ace kicker Chase McLaughlin.

Now, they've finally got their answer, and his new number isn't far off with his old one.

Rueben Bain Jr. to wear No. 3 for the Bucs

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft
Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bain will wear No. 3 with the Buccaneers, per the team's social media account.

Bain is the first Buccaneers player to wear the No. 3 since safety Jordan Whitehead wore it during the 2024 season. Prior to that, it was last used in 2022, when kicker Ryan Succop had it during his last year in Tampa Bay.

Bain is now the second edge rusher on the team to wear a single digit. Edge rusher Yaya Diaby wears the No. 0 for Tampa Bay, which he claimed when he first got to the team in 2023. Bain wore the No. 4 at Miami, but since it's taken, he stays as close to it as he can with his new number.

More rookie numbers are sure to be announced whenever rookie minicamp draws closer. Bain is sure to keep his No. 3, but players have been known to switch numbers once roster cuts have been made and certain others become available — Emeka Egbuka changed from No. 9 to No. 2 last year after quarterback Kyle Trask left the team, for example.

Bucs fans should be safe to grab Bain's No. 3 jersey, however, and the Bucs will hope to hear his number called quite a bit in the 2025 season and beyond.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on FacebookX and Instagram for the latest news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Logan Robinson
LOGAN ROBINSON

Logan Robinson is the owner and founder of Gameday Media, covering the NFL, NBA, MMA, and NCAA sports. A graduate of Florida State University with a focus on entrepreneurship, Robinson has been part of the On SI network since joining in 2021.

Share on XFollow LogansTwitty
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Share on XFollow @riverhwells
Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News