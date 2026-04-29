Former NFL Offensive Lineman's Explicit Response to Bucs Drafting Rueben Bain Jr.

Recently, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. got even more praise for being drafted into the NFL by the Bucs.

Former multi-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan had some very strong words regarding his overall thoughts on Bain entering the NFL during draft night.

Titans tackle Taylor Lewan during the second quarter against the Panthers at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 15, 2015. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

︀︀“I have never been so happy to be out of the NFL my entire life” Lewan said. ︀︀“He is going to f*ck some human beings up”.

Taylor Lewan from Bussin with the boys reacts after Rueben Bain was drafted.



“I have never been so happy to be out of the NFL my entire life”



“He is going to fuck some human beings up” pic.twitter.com/CunnRnNoEQ — BLEED ORANGE AND GREEN (@Brabra_Savage24) April 29, 2026

Lewan was a former first-round pick with the Tennessee Titans in 2014. He would spend nine years with the Titans and would be named to three Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018. Lewan was always considered one of the better starting tackles in the NFL during his time in the league and went up against plenty of the best pass rushers in the NFL for years.

The fact that a player of Lewan's caliber is saying that he is happy to be out of the league now that Bain is joining it really speaks to the amount of respect that Lewan has for Bain's game.

This isn't the first time Bain has gotten national attention, as many NFL draft analysts and media personalities have praised the Buccaneers' selection of Bain at pick 15. Many are scratching their heads as to how Bain was even available in the first place at the 15th overall pick.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We've also heard general manager Jason Licht speak very strongly on the selection of Bain Jr, as well as what he enjoys about his overall game.

"I love that he's very unique, where he's got a great blend of power and athleticism. He can bend, he's got get-off, he's very powerful, he's got very explosive, not just athleticism, but powerful hands, powerful strength, and he plays very edgy. He plays with a chip on his shoulder," Licht said.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles also had some thoughts on what he liked from Bain and what led to it being a no-brainer to draft him:

"It's beneficial that we addressed it with him. There are a bunch of edge rushers in this draft. Not many can play as he plays, and play with the attitude he plays with, and the heavy hands he plays with, and fits the scheme that we play with, as well as the people that [are] down there with him that he's going to be working with," Bowles said.

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