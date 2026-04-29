Former NFL Offensive Lineman's Explicit Response to Bucs Drafting Rueben Bain Jr.
In this story:
Recently, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. got even more praise for being drafted into the NFL by the Bucs.
Former multi-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan had some very strong words regarding his overall thoughts on Bain entering the NFL during draft night.
︀︀“I have never been so happy to be out of the NFL my entire life” Lewan said. ︀︀“He is going to f*ck some human beings up”.
Lewan was a former first-round pick with the Tennessee Titans in 2014. He would spend nine years with the Titans and would be named to three Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018. Lewan was always considered one of the better starting tackles in the NFL during his time in the league and went up against plenty of the best pass rushers in the NFL for years.
The fact that a player of Lewan's caliber is saying that he is happy to be out of the league now that Bain is joining it really speaks to the amount of respect that Lewan has for Bain's game.
This isn't the first time Bain has gotten national attention, as many NFL draft analysts and media personalities have praised the Buccaneers' selection of Bain at pick 15. Many are scratching their heads as to how Bain was even available in the first place at the 15th overall pick.
We've also heard general manager Jason Licht speak very strongly on the selection of Bain Jr, as well as what he enjoys about his overall game.
"I love that he's very unique, where he's got a great blend of power and athleticism. He can bend, he's got get-off, he's very powerful, he's got very explosive, not just athleticism, but powerful hands, powerful strength, and he plays very edgy. He plays with a chip on his shoulder," Licht said.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles also had some thoughts on what he liked from Bain and what led to it being a no-brainer to draft him:
"It's beneficial that we addressed it with him. There are a bunch of edge rushers in this draft. Not many can play as he plays, and play with the attitude he plays with, and the heavy hands he plays with, and fits the scheme that we play with, as well as the people that [are] down there with him that he's going to be working with," Bowles said.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Robinson is the owner and founder of Gameday Media, covering the NFL, NBA, MMA, and NCAA sports. A graduate of Florida State University with a focus on entrepreneurship, Robinson has been part of the On SI network since joining in 2021.Follow LogansTwitty
James Hill is a contributor and writer for BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a daily basis. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Business Administration, Hill has been active in sports media since 2015. He is also the creator of the YouTube channel “MrBucsNation,” which has grown to over 25,000 subscribers and 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation