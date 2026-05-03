Buccaneers Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs and Training Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like the 31 other teams in the NFL, have gotten their draft class (and it was widely considered a good one). There's a week off at the conclusion of the draft, but afterward, the NFL will go through the first busy part of the offseason.

There are quite a few important dates to know coming up in the near future. Here's what the Buccaneers will be up to during the next two months (and beyond).

May 8-11: Rookie Minicamp

Tampa Bay's new draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout players will participate in their own minicamp to kick things off. If tryout players do well here, they may be invited to training camp.

May 26-28, June 2-4, June 9-11: OTAs

OTAs, or organized team activities, will happen sporadically from late May to the beginning of June. These are optional, so not every player has to show up, and it's common for veterans who have their own workout routines during the offseason to skip out on it.

OTAs can help veterans get acquainted with the team's rookies. It's also an early opportunity to install new ideas in the playbook, and it's an opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate rookies and how they stack up to the team's veterans.

June 16-18: Mandatory Minicamp

Mandatory minicamp is similar to OTAs, with the exception that absolutely everyone on the team has to be there. Anyone who does not show up here — typically when holding out for a new contract — will be fined for each day they miss, and that goes into training camp.

This happens right before a long summer break, so it's the last chance to get the entire roster together and on the same page.

Late July: Training Camp

There's a pretty long break from mandatory minicamp to training camp, and for good reason — once training camp starts, the NFL season is close at hand. These practices tend to be longer, and late in training camp, they'll also include padded practices. This is the ultimate time to install new playbook ideas, build team chemistry and prepare for the upcoming season.

The preseason also occurs during training camp, so undrafted free agents and late-round draft picks are all competing with each other to make the roster. Joint training camp practices are also held at this time, where two NFL teams get together to practice before a preseason game.

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