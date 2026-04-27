Buccaneers Sign Virginia Quarterback Who Threw for 3,000 Yards in 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hauled in an impressive draft class over the weekend, drafting a number of players, like Missouri linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and Miami's Rueben Bain and Keionte Scott, who could end up being starters.

Afterward, though, the focus shifts over to undrafted free agents. Though rare, UDFAs can always become a part of the team, and the Buccaneers have had a few of them make the squad over the years. Rookie minicamp is set to kick off on May 8, and teams will usually sign UDFAs and host tryout players in an effort to take a look at talent some teams may have overlooked.

The Bucs and general manager Jason Licht are certainly doing that at the quarterback position. The Bucs brought on Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels shortly after the draft ended, and now, they're signing another quarterback to compete with him during rookie minicamp.

The Bucs are signing Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris, per CBS NFL insider Matt Zenitz, and they'll get a good look at him and Daniels in two weeks when rookie minicamp is underway.

Source: The #Buccaneers are signing former Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris.



Threw for 3,000 yards last season. pic.twitter.com/RBR0SUdsOe — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 26, 2026

Buccaneers sign Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks on in the third quarter against the Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Chandler Morris did a national tour during his college days. Already 25, he played for Oklahoma for one year, TCU for three years, North Texas for one year and finally Virginia for one year to end his career.

His best season came during his lone campaign at North Texas in 2024, where he threw for 3,771 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He threw for a good amount of yards at Virginia in 2025 with an even 3,000, but his other production numbers were middling — he had 16 touchdowns to nine picks and his yards per attempt went down from 7.4 to 6.9. He is an underrated rushing threat, though, posting nine rushing touchdowns in his last two seasons.

Morris will likely compete with Daniels at rookie minicamp for a chance to stay on the squad for a bit longer. If the Bucs like one of those prospects, they'll likely compete with current third-string quarterback Connor Bazelak for the practice squad spot later on in the year.

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