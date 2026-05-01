Buccaneers Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster
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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did well in their draft, and they especially did well in the early rounds — from Rounds 1-4, they got three defensive starters in Missouri's Jeremiah Trotter and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. and Keionte Scott, and they also got a project wide receiver in Georgia State's Ted Hurst who has the measurables to become something special.
Championships are often won in the later rounds, though, from Rounds 5-7. The Bucs made three selections in that time, and two of them could end up making the roster due to the circumstances of the position room they entered and their impressive physical traits.
Here are two late-round players who have the best shot to make the roster:
DT DeMonte Capehart
There's a lot of potential with Capehart. He's an athletic specimen, weighing 313 pounds and running a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash, and his Relative Athletic Score of 9.97 is the eighth-highest of 2046 defensive tackles from 1987 to now.
On top of that, there are some positives to his game, despite him starting just 12 games in six seasons. His raw strength overpowered blockers, especially one-on-one, and his speed and get-off make him a formidable threat as both a run stuffer and a pass rusher. He can stand to work on his technique and his counters, but outside of that, there's a lot to like.
The biggest thing going for Capehart at the moment is that you can never have too many interior defensive linemen, and they rotate often at the NFL level. He may not be a starter, but he could end up being a very valuable rotational piece for the Bucs in 2026 and beyond.
OL Billy Schrauth
Injuries during his last year at Notre Dame may have prevented him from finishing his season. but Schrauth is ready for a new start in Tampa Bay — and he could be quite useful to a Buccaneers offensive line that definitely needs some depth at the moment.
Schrauth has good core strength to anchor himself and an aggressive first pop to set the tone as a guard. While his high pad level and stiffness is a cause for concern, he doesn't have to start right away, and he can develop behind an already-stout Buccaneers o-line. Most importantly, though, is that he's there for depth, as the Bucs have Dan Feeney alongside him on the interior and not much else when it comes to the depth at his position.
With guard Elijah Klein likely on the way out and other competitors like Ben Scott unlikely to make the 53-man roster, Schrauth should find himself safe this year barring any major complications.
Will Bauer Sharp make the 53-man roster?
The Buccaneers also drafted tight end Bauer Sharp in Round 6 out of LSU. He's extremely athletic and has shown some route-running prowess, but he needs a lot of development as a receiving tight end and as a blocker at the next level. The Bucs will provide that, but that doesn't mean he'll make the roster, and because he's probably the least likely late-round pick to do so, he wasn't included on this list.
That being said, he does still have a decent chance. The Buccaneers spent a seventh rounder on tight end Devin Culp a few years ago, but he hasn't materialized into the go tight end that the Bucs were hoping he would. Sharp may be inactive on game days if he does make the roster, like Culp typically was, but he may end up replacing him and being the fourth tight end on Tampa Bay's roster.
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Logan Robinson is the owner and founder of Gameday Media, covering the NFL, NBA, MMA, and NCAA sports. A graduate of Florida State University with a focus on entrepreneurship, Robinson has been part of the On SI network since joining in 2021.Follow LogansTwitty
River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.Follow @riverhwells