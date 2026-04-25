Grading Buccaneers' Fifth Round Pick of Notre Dame's Billy Schrauth

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put together a stellar draft so far. Not only have the Bucs addressed five different positions of need in each of their first five picks, but they've done so in a very organic fashion, selecting players who, for the most part, have been great value selections.

Prior to their second pick in the fifth round, the Bucs had already added an impressive cast of prospects including Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Missouri LB Josiah Trotter, Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, Miami DB Keionte Scott and Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart.

The quality, value and variety of players the Bucs have added to their roster just through the NFL Draft has been extremely impressive, at least on paper. Well, that trend continued with the team's second selection of the fifth round.

Buccaneers select Guard Billy Schrauth in Round 5

Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth participates in a drill during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

With their second pick of the fifth round, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected guard Billy Schrauth of Notre Dame. Schrauth is a 6-4, 310-pound guard who has experience and versatility playing on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Schrauth was a team captain for the Fighting Irish in 2025, but unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a knee injury. Schrauth has a strong base, exceptional grip strength and is surprisingly agile and light on his feet. Based on his versatility, strength and demeanour, it's quite possible that had Schrauth been healthy all season, he would have been picked much higher.

Bucs' selection of Billy Schrauth earns an A-

Schrauth is yet another player who the Bucs have selected in this year's draft that is recognized for playing with a 'mean streak' on the field, and that tenacity will be a welcome addition to the Buccaneers' OL room.

"He's in my top 75," NBC Sports NFL draft analyst Connor Rogers proclaimed when the pick was announced on Bleacher Report's live draft coverage on YouTube. "He is a starter. If he's healthy, he is a starter. This is an A+ pick for the Bucs. Billy Schrauth will be starting at some point in his NFL career on the offensive line. I love the upside of this guy when he's on the field."

Not bad, considering the Buccaneers were able to scoop Schrauth with the 160th overall selection.

In addition to the quality of player selected in Schrauth, offensive guard may just be the perfect position for the Bucs to have addressed at this point of the draft. Although Tampa Bay's starting five is secure, veteran LG Ben Bredeson — who missed a good chunk of 2025 due to injury — is a steady player, but the least imposing of the Buccaneers' linemen. Adding another younger, quality guard into the mix is a great idea as it provides depth and insurance for now, with the possibility of being your long-term starter at LG.

The Buccaneers' selection of Billy Schrauth earns an A-.

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