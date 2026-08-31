Buccaneers Make Interesting Move, Sign 7-Year Veteran QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another quarterback in the wake of their 53-man roster cutdowns.

The Bucs went from 90 to 53 over the weekend, and it included some interesting decisions, especially at the quarterback position. The Bucs initially signed quarterback Jake Browning to a one-year, $1.3 million deal with $400,000 guaranteed to be the team's backup quarterback, but he was beaten out by Kansas undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels and, as a result, the Buccaneers released Browning.

Browning decided not to join Tampa Bay's practice squad, so the team still needed a third QB with veteran experience who could be elevated in an emergency. The Bucs got that quarterback on Monday, bringing on a third QB to bolster the room — and it's someone very familiar with Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

Bucs Sign QB Easton Stick to Practice Squad

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick (12) against the Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucs have their veteran backup QB -- Easton Stick, who worked with Zac Robinson and T.J. Yates with the Falcons last year, is signing to their practice squad, pending a physical. He's 30, North Dakota State grad in NFL since 2019, was in camp with the Colts. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 31, 2026

The Bucs have brought on quarterback Easton Stick to the practice squad, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, and the move makes a lot of sense from a few different angles.

Stick entered the league in 2019 out of North Dakota State, and since then, he's gained plenty of experience at a few different stops. Stick has played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL tenure, and in that time, he's thrown for 1,133 yards, three touchdowns and one interception (a pick-six) with a 64% completion percentage.

That stint with the Falcons, however, is the important part. Stick played for Atlanta after a six-year tenure in Los Angeles with the Chargers, and in that time, he learned Robinson's system and worked with then-Falcons and current Bucs quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates. That experience will be invaluable to help Daniels' development in 2026 and serve as an emergency option.

Stick can serve as an emergency third quarterback on gamedays. Additionally, he can help run the scout team as a member of the practice squad, and if starting quarterback Baker Mayfield goes out for a significant amount of time, he could be another option depending on how Daniels plays.

Stick will join the Bucs as they prepare for their first game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on Sept. 13.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news