Buccaneers May Have A Surprise At Quarterback Against Jaguars
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The strong performance of Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels has continued to gain steam as the offseason has moved along.
Having now put together two very solid preseason performances running the offense, Daniels has certainly applied the pressure — not just to the front office regarding his chances of making the final 53-man roster, but to his main competitor in the Bucs' QB room, Jake Browning.
Quarterback Competition in Full Effect
Last week's preseason game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs was the only time that we got to see both Browning and Daniels play in the same game, and the disparity in production between the two signal callers while they were in the game was significant.
On the surface, the two players' stats weren't all that dissimilar, with Browning going 8/11 for 84 yards in the first half, while Daniels was 9/14 for 71 yards and a TD in the second. The biggest difference, though, was that the Bucs scored zero points in the first half and 16 in the second, with Daniels leading the offense to multiple scoring drives.
Following that game, Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that a true QB competition was underway, and the team had not yet decided who Baker Mayfield's primary backup would be this season.
As a result, it's safe to assume that the Bucs' final preseason game vs. the Jaguars on Friday will play a big role in the team's final evaluation of the two QB's.
Bowles Yet to Name Starter for Final Preseason Game
Interestingly enough, as of Wednesday, Bowles said the team had not yet decided which quarterback would be starting in the Bucs' final game of the preseason.
Whether or not the player who starts this final game at QB for the Bucs has any bearing on his odds to win the job is unclear, but there's no denying that Daniels has made a big impression on his teammates, coaches, and fans in Tampa Bay so far this offseason.
To add even more intrigue to this situation is the fact that Daniels was operating as the Buccaneers' second-string quarterback during their joint practice with the Jaguars on Wednesday. With that being the case, the Bucs could be preparing to start Daniels on Friday, which would be a bit of a surprise from where we were when the offseason began.
Even though Daniels has looked like the superior player from the perspective of fans and onlookers so far this offseason, the Buccaneers signed Jake Browning in large part because of his knowledge and experience when it comes to running a pro-style offense.
Daniels, despite his exciting physical tools and big play ability, does lack that experience.
So as much as fans and media like to try and connect the dots when making predictions about the final rosters, only those inside the building know which way the team is leaning as it relates to deciding if Daniels or Browning are best suited to run Zac Robinson's offense behind Mayfield.
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Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers