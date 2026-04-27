Buccaneers Make Smart Decision With Former First-Round Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a decision to make with 2023 first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey, and they got it done early this offseason on Monday.

The Buccaneers officially picked up the defensive tackle's fifth-year option on Monday, per team reporter Scott Smith, which will lock him in for the 2027 NFL season. Kancey's fifth-year option will cost the Buccaneers $14,475,000 for 2027 (assuming he isn't extended), and his cap hit will go up from 1.53% to 4.48%.

The Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of DL Calijah Kancey, their first-round pick in 2023. Kancey's contract now runs through 2027. According to Next Gen Stats, Kancey has 66 QB pressures in 29 career games. https://t.co/m540FlWMBu — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) April 27, 2026

Buccaneers activate Kancey's fifth-year option

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) looks on before training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The move is, on the surface, a smart one. When Kancey plays, he produces — he had 7.5 sacks in 2024, showcasing his ability to get after the quarterback. The Buccaneers need as many sacks as they can get in the pass-rushing game, so getting that dimension back from the middle of the line could prove very valuable from 2027 and beyond.

That being said, Kancey simply has to stay healthy. He missed three games in 2023 and five games in 2024 with a calf injury, and he missed 14 games last year after tearing his pectoral muscle during Tampa Bay's second game of the season against the Houston Texans. Staying healthy and even playing a majority of the season will be Kancey's biggest priority in 2026, and it will be the best indicator on whether it was worth it to secure him through 2027.

Regardless, the move is a smart one and makes sense. Tampa Bay has put an increased effort into shoring up its front seven, signing A'Shawn Robinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad in free agency and then drafting Miami Hurricanes pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. with the No. 15 pick in the 2026 Draft. Should Kancey stay healthy, he'll be an excellent option on pass-rushing downs, and his ability to get after the quarterback, combined with an improved edge-rushing room, could prove lethal for opposing offenses.

Kancey will get to team up with Bain this year in an effort to generate a lot more pressure on passing downs. If Kancey can stay healthy, his fifth-year option will likely be well worth it with that goal in mind.

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