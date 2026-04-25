Grading Buccaneers' Fifth Round Pick of Clemson's DeMonte Capehart
In this story:
Although we're just part way through the third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by GM Jason Licht, have done some excellent work.
Not only has the team managed to address key positions of need, but they've also found excellent value with the majority of their selections thus far.
To kick off day three, the Buccaneers selected a talented and dynamic defensive back from Miami in Keionte Scott. Having not addressed the secondary up until that point, the Bucs were extremely lucky to grab a player of Scott's caliber with the 116th overall pick.
In the fifth round, the Buccaneers would have two picks to work with following a Day 2 trade conducted with the Green Bay Packers, and with their first of those two selections, the Bucs invested in the trenches.
Buccaneers select DT DeMonte Capehart in Round 5
With the 155th overall pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart from the University of Clemson.
Capehart is a 6-4, 313-pound run-stuffing interior defender who has great length and plays with power. Not only that, but Capehart has elite athleticism for a player of his size. He ranked ninth out of 2278 DT draft prospects evaluated for their athleticism since 1987, according to RAS.
Capehart has impressive lateral quickness for an interior defender, which he uses in tandem with his length and relentless motor to overwhelm double teams inside while simultaneously freeing up his teammates along the line of scrimmage.
Bucs' selection of DeMonte Capehart earns a B+
The selection of Capehart makes plenty of sense for the Buccaneers. Not only does Capehart continue the defensive theme of this draft, but his presence introduces another tone-setter to that side of the football while reinforcing the trenches with valuable depth.
Although Capehart has relatively modest statistical production, his physical profile and play style suggest he could be a really useful player in the NFL. Adding him to a DL that is full of veteran talent with players like Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey and A'Shawn Robinson only increases his chances of realizing his full potential as a pro.
Having already addressed EDGE, ILB, WR and DB, the selection of Capehart hits on another key position the Buccaneers were looking to bolster, while also representing really solid value based on Capehart's combination of athleticism, size and motor.
It's another great pick for Jason Licht and the Buccaneers, and they deserve a B+ for this selection.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.Follow SI_Buccaneers