Grading Buccaneers' Fifth Round Pick of Clemson's DeMonte Capehart

Although we're just part way through the third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by GM Jason Licht, have done some excellent work.

Not only has the team managed to address key positions of need, but they've also found excellent value with the majority of their selections thus far.

To kick off day three, the Buccaneers selected a talented and dynamic defensive back from Miami in Keionte Scott. Having not addressed the secondary up until that point, the Bucs were extremely lucky to grab a player of Scott's caliber with the 116th overall pick.

In the fifth round, the Buccaneers would have two picks to work with following a Day 2 trade conducted with the Green Bay Packers, and with their first of those two selections, the Bucs invested in the trenches.

Buccaneers select DT DeMonte Capehart in Round 5

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (19) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the 155th overall pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart from the University of Clemson.

Capehart is a 6-4, 313-pound run-stuffing interior defender who has great length and plays with power. Not only that, but Capehart has elite athleticism for a player of his size. He ranked ninth out of 2278 DT draft prospects evaluated for their athleticism since 1987, according to RAS.

DeMonte Capehart was drafted in round 5 with pick 155 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.96 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 2278 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/KMwgRQbHUp pic.twitter.com/hln4tad5Pq — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

Capehart has impressive lateral quickness for an interior defender, which he uses in tandem with his length and relentless motor to overwhelm double teams inside while simultaneously freeing up his teammates along the line of scrimmage.

Bucs' selection of DeMonte Capehart earns a B+

The selection of Capehart makes plenty of sense for the Buccaneers. Not only does Capehart continue the defensive theme of this draft, but his presence introduces another tone-setter to that side of the football while reinforcing the trenches with valuable depth.

Although Capehart has relatively modest statistical production, his physical profile and play style suggest he could be a really useful player in the NFL. Adding him to a DL that is full of veteran talent with players like Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey and A'Shawn Robinson only increases his chances of realizing his full potential as a pro.

#Bucs landed a 99% athlete in the 5th round in DT DeMonte Capehart.



At 6’5 and 310, he had a 4.85 forty and 34 inch vert, with a 9.97 RAS score.



He was a high school basketball player too and that movement shows up as a pass rusher 🎥⬇️ on film and at @ShrineBowl



Impact… pic.twitter.com/DwpijAbx4n — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 25, 2026

Having already addressed EDGE, ILB, WR and DB, the selection of Capehart hits on another key position the Buccaneers were looking to bolster, while also representing really solid value based on Capehart's combination of athleticism, size and motor.

It's another great pick for Jason Licht and the Buccaneers, and they deserve a B+ for this selection.

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