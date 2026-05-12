Buccaneers' New National Title-Winning QB Coach Gives Thoughts on Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revamped their offensive staff in a big way in 2026 after a disappointing end to the 2025 season. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard was fired after one season, and he was replaced by former Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson — and Robinson brought along a very highly-touted assistant.

Robinson hired Chandler Whitmer to be the team's quarterbacks coach, and though Whitmer was on Robinson's staff in Atlanta in 2024, it wasn't his most recent stop. Whitmer was the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Indiana last year, and he helped develop QB Fernando Mendoza en route to a Heisman award for Mendoza and a national championship for the Hoosiers.

Now, he's set to work with Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, and he's pretty excited about the opportunity.

New Buccaneers QB coach Chandler Whtimer is a big fan of Baker Mayfield

Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks/co-offensive coordinator Chandler Whitmer walks the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Whitmer spoke to media on Tuesday, and when asked about Mayfield, he had plenty of great things to say about his new quarterback.

"He's fantastic. Guy's got a hunger that you think would be from a rookie," Whitmer said. "He's fired up, he loves football. As everybody knows, he's competitive — his moxy is what makes him special. Obviously super talented, but that's what sets him apart and you can really see it in the building, you can see it with the guys around him, who love playing for him."

New Bucs QB Coach Chandler Whitmer, who coached Fernando Mendoza last year at Indiana, speaks on his first impressions of Baker Mayfield: pic.twitter.com/zXYqTXwqfD — River Wells (@riverhwells) May 12, 2026

Mayfield is set to work with Whitmer after previously working under QB coach Thad Lewis since 2023. The Bucs let go of Lewis after the 2025 season, which saw Mayfield begin the year as an MVP candidate and end it struggling mightily during the team's multiple-game losing streak. Whitmer will attempt to get Mayfield back to his 2024 self, when he threw for over 40 touchdowns under offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Robinson brought Whitmer on his staff after the rapport they built in Atlanta. Robinson missed Whitmer when he went to Indiana, but now that they're back together, he believes that Whitmer will be a big factor for Tampa Bay's coaching staff in 2026.

"Obviously, we were able to get him on staff in Atlanta, he did a great job. Took an opportunity with Indiana, we were sick to lose him," Robinson said. "He's been great. Just super fundamentally sound and detailed with his approach, and he'll be a huge asset for us. Not just coaching the quarterbacks, but scheme-wise, helping out on third down and some of those things.

Whtimer, who also worked with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021-23, will also work with backup quarterback Jake Browning, who the Bucs signed in free agency this offseason, and new UDFA Jalon Daniels, who he'll try to develop at the NFL level this offseason.

Mayfield hopes to have a bounce-back season after injuries affected his play in the back half of 2025, and his new coaching staff seems excited at the prospect of making that happen.

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