Buccaneers Reveal Jersey Numbers For 2026 Rookie Class

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are close to getting the first look at their draft and undrafted free agency hauls on Friday, and with that in mind, the numbers that the newest Buccaneers have picked for themselves have finally been revealed.

It was revealed earlier in the week that first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. picked No. 3, one away from the No. 4 he wore in Miami. Now, the rest of Tampa Bay's rookies have picked their numbers as they get ready for rookie minicamp.

Here are the numbers Tampa Bay's draft class will be wearing this offseason:

Buccaneers rookies get their jersey numbers

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We have known that Bain was set to wear No. 3 after the team announced that one early. Now, however, the other Bucs draft picks have gotten their numbers.

Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter will wear No. 45, Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst will wear No. 17, Miami defensive back Keionte Scott will wear No. 22, Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart will wear No. 90, Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth will wear No. 75 and LSU tight end Bauer Sharp will wear No. 84.

2026 rookie jersey numbers are officially in 🙌#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/KX0SpcdKyD — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 5, 2026

No rookie in Tampa Bay's class got their original number from college (for now, at least).

Trotter's 45 has been worn by a few linebackers of Tampa Bay's past, including fellow SEC linebackers Devin White and Deion Jones. Hurst's 17 was worn by Sterling Shepard last year (interesting to note), and Scott's 22 belonged to CB Kindle Vildor last year, who is now a New England Patriot. Capehart's 90 was Logan Hall's for the last few years, who is now with the Houston Texans, and Schrauth's 75 last belonged to 2024 Bucs practice squad player Raiqwon O'Neal. Finally, Sharp's 84 should also be familiar to Buccaneers fans, as former Bucs tight end Cameron Brate wore it for some time in Tampa Bay.

It should be noted that these numbers aren't necessarily permanent for some players, if they choose. Many undrafted free agents and practice squad players will be off the roster after an extensive training camp, and once that happens, some players will have the chance to switch their number to one they like more. That happened last year with wideout Emeka Egbuka, who wore No. 9 during the preseason and then switched to No. 2 once it became available.

Tampa Bay's rookies will get their first chance to wear these numbers in action on Friday, when rookie minicamp kicks off on May 8.

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