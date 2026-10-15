Buccaneers Thursday Practice All But Confirms Starting Quarterback vs. Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Pittsburgh Steelers in just three days. Every game for the Bucs is important from here on out, as the team is 1-4 and needs to start stacking wins if it has any hope of making the playoffs.

Head coach Todd Bowles said after the team's win against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday that undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is filling in for starter Baker Mayfield as he recovers from a dislocated thumb, was preparing to start again against the Steelers.

But Mayfield was reportedly pushing to play, per NFL insider James Palmer, and the Buccaneers tested his grip ability by watching him throw on Wednesday afternoon.

Coach Baker Mayfield could return to player Baker Mayfield next week against the Steelers. I'm told Mayfield is pushing to play but it's 10 days out and it's too early for the Bucs to know medically if he can go. The stitches were taken out Monday and it's a matter of his thumb… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 9, 2026

The Buccaneers conducted practice on Thursday, though, and that practice virtually confirmed Mayfield's status against the Steelers this Sunday.

Baker Mayfield Almost Certainly Out vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the field before the start of the game against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield once again did not practice on Thursday, with Jalon Daniels taking the brunt of the first-team reps. It's unknown how Mayfield's throwing session went, but the team doesn't seem to want him back at practice just yet.

With that, Daniels is set for his third NFL start. Daniels comes into the game having thrown for 337 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions — he's also run for 87 yards. The undrafted rookie hasn't played perfectly, but he's impressed with his ability to run the offense competently, and he's gone a long way to prove the Bucs made the right decision to have him as QB2.

A likely target for Mayfield's return will be in Week 7. The Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers in their first divisional game, and Mayfield will be beyond the three-week minimum that Bowles previously revealed after he was injured against the Minnesota Vikings.

For now, though, the Bucs remain Daniels' team to lead heading into Week 6. The Bucs will face off against the Steelers at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Raymond James Stadium and will look to continue what would be the start of a long and grueling turnaround in 2026.

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