The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some key signings to fill out depth in free agency, but the biggest story was, and continues to be, the departure of franchise legend Mike Evans. Evans was with the team for 12 straight seasons and has set numerous Buccaneers franchise records, but he decided against returning to the team and signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency.

Evans is beloved in Tampa Bay by fans and Buccaneers staffers, and that certainly includes general manager Jason Licht. Evans was Licht's first draft pick in 2014 as general manager of the Buccaneers, and the two sides have been able to get things done in the past — Evans was also set to be a free agent two years ago before he signed a two-year deal to stay with Tampa Bay. Things weren't able to work out that way this time, though, and Evans took a very cheap deal to move on from the Bucs.

Licht spoke to select reporters on Wednesday about Evans' departure, and he had some interesting things to say about how it all went down.

Jason Licht not 'betrayed' by Evans leaving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Licht told Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud that he was not "betrayed" by Evans' departure.

“I don’t feel betrayed. He earned the right to make the decision," Licht said, per Stroud. "He loves this team. He loves everything about it… I think he wanted a new challenge.”

Licht also confirmed at the media session that Tampa Bay's offer to Evans was higher than what he eventually took with the 49ers. Licht stressed that he believed the Bucs did "everything we could" to keep Evans, but at the end of the day, he went to a place where he would be happy for the 2026 NFL season.

There's been a lot of speculation on why exactly Evans left the Bucs for less money. A very common one on social media points to a particular moment during Tampa Bay's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at the end of the year, when the Bucs defense had Atlanta in a 3rd & 28 and gave up the down, eventually losing the game. Evans was visibly upset with head coach Todd Bowles on the sideline, and he was also seen after the game ended repeatedly referencing that 3rd & 28.

This was really the breaking point. 3rd and 28. TWENTY EIGHT! pic.twitter.com/SHKPQUrJ9e — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) March 9, 2026

Licht decided to clear that up, however, saying he didn't think that particular moment was the breaking point for anyone.

I've seen that theory, but that's not it," Licht said, per ESPN reporter Jenna Laine. "A lot of people were frustrated and Mike was frustrated, as competitive as he is, but nothing was ever directed. I mean, probably the person that was most frustrated in that particular incident was Todd [Bowles]."

Licht clearly has trust in Bowles, as he's back for another season at the helm in Tampa Bay. He and Bowles will have to move on from Evans this year, but with three other receivers in Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, the Bucs certainly believe they can field a potent offense without him.

Licht and Tampa Bay's attention now points toward the NFL Draft, which will take place at the end of April.

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