Details of Potential Buccaneers Trade for Superstar Edge Rusher Maxx Crosby Revealed

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been a hot name on the trade rumor market — but could he land in Tampa Bay?

With Crosby expressing his desire to move on from the Raiders organization, almost all NFL teams will surely be intrigued by the possibility of adding a game-changing talent to their arsenal of pass rushers.

That being said, not all teams are equipped with the financial and personnel assets required to facilitate such a blockbuster transaction. Not only that, but Crosby will be targeted by teams that believe they are close, if not on the verge, of contending for a Super Bowl over the next few seasons.

Tampa Bay identified as potential Maxx Crosby trade destination

Feb 28, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN recently took on the task of predicting which teams would be strong matches for Crosby's services, and more specifically, what types of trade packages those teams might put together to try and acquire the star pass rusher from the Raiders.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were identified as one of those teams.

For the Buccaneers, NFL analyst Benjamin Solak put together a deal based around a combination of homegrown talent and draft picks the Bucs could use to acquire a player in Crosby whose presence would immediately transform their defensive line.

Potential Bucs-Crosby trade details revealed

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Solak's proposal included the Buccaneers sending WR Chris Godwin, a 2026 first-round pick (15th overall), and a second-round pick in 2027.

In addition to Crosby, Solak has the Raiders sending the Bucs a fifth round pick in 2027.

He also included his rationale for why the Raiders might find this particular offer appealing.

"Raiders general manager John Spytek worked under Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht for years in Tampa Bay, so he would likely value Godwin more than most other teams." Solak wrote. "Godwin would be a target sponge in Las Vegas and give Kubiak a quality blocking receiver. Godwin and a first-round pick, along with some more finagling in the middle rounds, should get the deal done."

Solak also outlined why this trade would make sense for Tampa Bay.

"Crosby would solve the edge-rushing problem Tampa Bay has been unable to fix for years. The Bucs haven't had a player reach 10 sacks in a single season since Shaquil Barrett in 2021; Crosby has done it in each of the past four seasons."

Final Thoughts

Although it would require a significant amount of capital to acquire a player of Maxx Crosby's caliber, the trade described by Solak presents an especially intriguing opportunity for Tampa Bay. Although Chris Godwin has been an exceptionally consistent player and leader for the Buccaneers since he was drafted by the team back in 2017, the number of significant injuries have really piled up over recent seasons.

Not only that, but the team just signed Godwin to a 3-year, $66 million contract last offseason. Based on the money owed to Godwin over the next couple season, his extensive injury history and a decline in production because of it, including him in a trade for Maxx Crosby feels like a no-brainer.

If the team could include Godwin in a trade for Maxx Crosby, while only giving up one first round pick, that would not only be a worthwhile sacrifice, but very likely a bit of a steal for the Bucs.

