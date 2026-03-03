Should Buccaneers Make Trade For This Pro Bowl Vikings Edge Rusher?

There are quite a few holes to fill on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense to make them a true contender. Perhaps the biggest among them is at edge rusher, where the Bucs have struggled to get any meaningful production for years now.

General manager Jason Licht has tried to draft edge rushers, but players like Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Chris Braswell haven't worked out as he'd hoped. He's also tried to go to free agency, getting Haason Reddick before the 2025 season, but he, too, didn't pan out, netting a measly 2.5 sacks in Tampa Bay.

So what about a trade? Trading for an edge rusher has worked for Licht before, as he gave up a third-round pick for Jason Pierre-Paul and won a Super Bowl with him a short while after. While some have been clamoring for him to make a trade for Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, another intriguing edge rusher has seemingly hit the trade market — Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

Vikings are now open to trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Geeenard, per sources.



Vikings are now open to trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Geeenard, per sources.

They would like to keep Greenard, but they also have salary cap issues they're working through that have led to these trade conversations. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2026

Greenard, a former Florida Gator, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 and, when not injured, has been fairly productive as an edge rusher. So should the Buccaneers look into bringing him to Tampa Bay?

Should the Bucs make a move for Jonathan Greenard?

Normally, we usually recommend against making this type of move in the offseason due to the cost it would take to bring in the player in comparison to their production. But this one makes sense, and it wouldn't take too much to make it happen, either.

Greenard has faced some injury trouble, but when he's healthy, he produces. The 28-year old edge rusher netted 24.5 sacks from 2023-24 and was a Pro Bowler in 2024 for his efforts. He missed five games in 2025 and only netted three sacks, but his PFF pass rushing grade was still an impressive 77.6 and he remains stalwart in the run game, too. Greenard could serve as an excellent complementary pass rusher to Yaya Diaby and could help ignite Tampa Bay's line.

As far as financials go, Greenard is on a suitable contract for his production. He carries a cap hit of $22,150,000 in 2026 and $22,300,000 in 2027, and those numbers could be restructured to open up more room if the Bucs were to acquire him. The amount of capital to get him also wouldn't be nearly as bad as it would be to acquire Crosby, so that's another bonus for Licht and the Bucs.

It seems as if the Vikings aren't desperate, and they might balk at making a trade to the NFC. But if they're willing to do business, it would be a good idea for the Bucs to make an offer.

