Did Vita Vea Really Request a Trade from the Bucs? Here's What He Said

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had to conduct most of their offseason without the participation of defensive tackle Vita Vea. That's all over with now, as Vea got $30 million in guaranteed money from the Bucs on an extension Wednesday, ending his holdout and satisfying both sides.

For a while, though, things didn't look like that. Vea was unsatisfied with the money he was making on the last year of his extension he signed in 2022, and as a result, he not only held out of camp, but he reportedly requested a trade from Tampa Bay.

Vea spoke on Thursday to the media after his newest extension, and he had a few things to say about that purported trade request.

Did Vita Vea Really Request a Trade?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Uhh, I don't know," Vea joked. "It's all behind us now."

He made it clear in his next statement, though, that he didn't ever actually want to be traded away from the Buccaneers and wanted to stay in Tampa Bay to play football.

"It's just all a part of the business," Vea said. "I made Tampa my home, I love it here... I didn't want to leave that — I didn't want to switch teams and get traded. That was never the end goal for me. I always wanted to be here."

Requesting a trade is a common negotiating tactic for a player who is seeking a new deal, and it rarely ever actually happens as a result. This scenario was likely no different — Vea simply wanted to put some pressure on general manager Jason Licht and the front office to get something done, and it worked.

Vea received a $30 million extension that gives him six million more dollars this year and $24 million next year. All of that money is guaranteed, which works out very well for Vea, and it ensures that Tampa Bay's defensive tackle will be holding down the defensive line for at least two more seasons.

The Bucs will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of preseason this Saturday and then the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road next Saturday for the third and final week. Don't expect Vea to play in either, but he should be ready to go in Week 1 of the regular season.

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