Jason Licht Comments On Buccaneers Finally Extending Vita Vea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seemingly been at the forefront this offseason when it comes to star players looking for extensions and not getting them.

Both Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea were the definition of that, as both have felt they deserve more moving forward given what they mean to the franchise.

Mayfield shut down any further contract talk negotiations, but Vea publicly requested a trade to force the team's hand, and it apparently worked.

Vea and the Buccaneers reached an agreement on a one-year extension for $30 million. This moves his $18 million this year up to $24 million and getting another $24 million next year, all of which is fully guaranteed.

Bucs' GM Jason Licht Comments On Extending Vita Vea

“Vita [Vea] is exactly the type of player and person we want to build around in Tampa Bay,” Licht said. “He has been a dominant force in the middle of our defense, an exceptional teammate, and a tremendous leader in our locker room.

"One of the keys to our recent success has been our ability to draft, develop and re-sign core, foundational players who set the standard for what it means to be a Buccaneer. As one of our team leaders, Vita has played a big role in establishing that winning culture, and we are excited to have him continuing to help lead the way as we pursue our next championship.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the trade request, it appeared from within that both sides wanted to get an extension to keep Vea in Tampa Bay, the place he's called home for the past 8 years.

Vea is the anchor of the Bucs' defense, and without him, that side of the ball wouldn't have been as effective.

Licht summed up what it means to have Vea on the roster and in the locker room for this team, and it's clear that if Vea had in fact been traded, this Tampa Bay team would be a hell of a lot different — not only from an on-the-field standpoint.

With Vea now locked in for the next two seasons, he will likely make his way back to the practice field sooner rather than later as long as his back is feeling healthy enough.

It feels like this team has something special about it brewing at One Buc, so getting another valuable piece to the puzzle back should only help the vibes in Tampa Bay.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.