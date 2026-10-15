Have the Buccaneers Found Their Offensive Identity for the 2026 Season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first win of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. It was a back-and-forth game where the defense was able to do enough to help get the win, but a bigger storyline coming out of the game is the offense.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucs Offense Getting Its Groove?

It feels like for the first time this season, the Bucs offense was in sync and able to find its footing. This was mainly due to the work of Zac Robinson, which limited what Jalon Daniels needed to do for this offense and the great running ability of back Bucky Irving.

Irving really has come back to form this season, posting 21 carries for 165 yards and a rushing touchdown against Dallas as well as two catches for ten yards and a touchdown as well. Irving already has 77 carries for 406 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, only 182 yards away from his total last year in 2025, playing in half as many games to this point.

I believe that the Bucs' offensive identity in 2026 will literally run through Bucky Irving, something that shouldn't be too surprising when we look at Zac Robinson's history as offensive coordinator in Atlanta.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson ran both Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier wild in 2024 and 2025, with both backs combined having 441 carries for 2100 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns as well as 74 receptions for 519 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in 2024. In 2025, it was 430 carries for 1992 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns along with 93 receptions for 916 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

I think that the team does need to see more usage from Kenny Gainwell and Sean Tucker going forward, but it's very clear that Robinson plans to use Irving in some type of Bijan role going forward with this team.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers injured quarterback Baker Mayfield before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are pros and cons to this type of identity, as many expected players like Baker Mayfield, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. to lead the way for this offense this season. However, the positive is that it could help Mayfield button up some of the offensive struggles he had before his injury this season and limit turnovers overall.

Time will tell if this formula will work for Tampa Bay in the long run, but it seems like we've had a glimpse into what Robinson wants to do going forward.

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