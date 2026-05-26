Multiple Buccaneers Starters Miss First Day of OTAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like 10 other NFL teams, officially began OTAs on Tuesday. OTAs, or Organized Team Activities, are practices during the offseason that allow the team's veterans to practice with rookies for the first time and for every player to continue the install of new offensive and defensive concepts before training camp.

They are also entirely optional, and because of that, not everyone shows up. Starters skip out on OTAs every year to train on their own time, and while it really isn't a big deal or is very indicative of anything this early in the offseason, it's interesting to note who is attending and who is sitting out.

There are a few starters missing from OTAs for various reasons, and we'll go over who is missing and why they aren't participating down below.

Buccaneers Have Good Attendance on First Day of OTAs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Most of Tampa Bay's big-name starters, such as quarterback Baker Mayfield, wideout Chris Godwin and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., among others, were all at OTAs — the Bucs had a good turnout on Day 1. There were a few who were missing, however, and most of them should be back later.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea doesn't normally attend OTAs, and that was the case Tuesday. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Vea is training with former Buccaneers tackle Ndamukong Suh this offseason, so he's still getting work in and will certainly show up at mandatory minicamp.

A good portion of the edge rushing room was absent on Day 1, but for an understandable reason. Tuesday was the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, and three Muslims on Tampa Bay's team — Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chris Braswell and Yaya Diaby — were not at camp. safety Tykee Smith, also a practicing Muslim, was present and participated. Muhammad, Diaby and Braswell should be back for the rest of OTAs.

Injuries kept out running back Bucky Irving, who is recovering from shoulder surgery and shouldn't be ready until the fall, but he was present and doing some drills off to the side with a trainer. Tackle Tristan Wirfs was at camp, but right tackle Luke Goedeke was not. Finally, draft picks Keionte Scott and DeMonte Capehart, both dealing with wrist injuries, were present but not participating.

It's unknown if Scott or Capehart will return by OTAs or will wait until training camp, but otherwise, attendance was very good. Most of the edge rushing room should arrive at OTAs after Tuesday, so it will likely get even better as OTAs continue.

OTAs occur in three-day sets for three weeks, so the Bucs will continue them until the last day on June 11. It will be mandatory minicamp after that, and then, training camp will finally arrive.

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