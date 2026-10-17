New Report Reveals When Baker Mayfield Could Return for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to improve to 2-4 on the year when they face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. When they do, they won't be playing their starting quarterback.

Undrafted free agent rookie has been deputizing starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for the last two games as Mayfield recovers from a dislocated thumb he suffered in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. Daniels hasn't been bad in the role, and he's set to play another game on Sunday under center as Mayfield continues to recover.

This is Mayfield's team, though, and the team's three-year, $165 million extension of him this offseason proves it. Mayfield has been itching to get back to action ever since his injury, and one NFL insider pinpointed the exact game that could happen — and it's coming up very soon.

Baker Mayfield Eyeing Return for Panthers Game?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that there's "optimism" in Tampa Bay that Mayfield could return for the team's Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield will miss a third consecutive game since dislocating his thumb in Week 3. But there’s optimism he’ll return next week — just in time for Tampa Bay’s first division game of the season at Carolina.



More in The Sweep: https://t.co/hVvUAJDNjT pic.twitter.com/HwpFcNzTQY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2026

Mayfield tried to throw on Wednesday afternoon after Bucs practice. It's unknown how that throwing session went, but the team clearly did not think he was ready enough to get back to practice this week, so Daniels gets the start once again for Tampa Bay.

This return timeline makes sense for a lot of reasons, however. To begin, Bowles' initial assessment of Mayfield's injury was three weeks minimum — it will be past that assessment once the Bucs play the Steelers this Sunday, so Mayfield's window has opened up.

Additionally, this will be Tampa Bay's first NFC South game. The team, despite being 1-4, is one and a half games out of the NFC South lead, so it's crucial to gain some ground in that division. Tampa Bay will want its starting quarterback out there when it does, so it's understandable that Mayfield would try to get back in time for it.

Finally, Mayfield used to play for Carolina in 2022, and the experience was an overall negative one for him. He's made it very clear that he pays particular attention to revenge games on the schedule, so there's probably some extra incentive there as well.

Before he got hurt, Mayfield had thrown for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He's struggled in a few different respects, though, as he's fumbled the ball three times this year and lost all of them. He'll look to bounce back from his recent stretch of play when he gets back under center for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay — led by Daniels — will play the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium. But don't expect Mayfield to be away for long.

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