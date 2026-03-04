2024 NFL Sack Leader Would Love to Play for Buccaneers According to NFL Insider

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in desperate need of some star power at the edge rusher position.

The Bucs need to add to this position group has been well documented. Free agency, the draft and trade have all been identified as possible avenues the team could take to add an impact pass rusher this offseason.

Although Raiders star Maxx Crosby has been the talk of the town since reports surfaced that he may be interested in a change of scenery, the assets required to trade for him (players and draft capital) would be significant.

Another option that isn't being talked about enough in terms of the potential to deliver similar production to Crosby while also being an ideal fit with the Buccaneers is none other than the 2024 NFL sack leader and First Team All-Pro, Trey Hendrickson.

When the Bengals made the final decision not to franchise tag Hendrickson a few days ago, it paved the way for the veteran pass rusher to finally become an unrestricted free agent, providing him with the freedom to make his own choice — something he had been seeking since the Bengals refused to sign him to a new contract around this time last year.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter offered some specific details regarding Hendrickson's free agent plans and, more specifically, where he would like to play.

Trey Hendrickson would 'love to be in Tampa'

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Schefter suggested that Hendrickson would love to join the Buccaneers.

"I think he would love to be in Tampa. He lives in Ponte Verde. I don't think the Jaguars have the requisite cap room for him," Schefter said. "Tampa would be a great fit. I think in a perfect world, Trey would like to stay in Florida. No state income tax. But, he's also open to going to the best possible situation."

Schefter doubled down once more.

"If Trey has a pick, I think he'd like to end up [with the Bucs] but we'll see if it works out that way."

Interesting statement on @PardonMyTake by @AdamSchefter who said he thinks Bengals free agent pass rusher Trey Hendrickson would love to play for the Bucs. “I think that he would love to be in Tampa,” Schefter said. “I think he would love to be in Tampa. He lives in Ponte Verde.… — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 4, 2026

The Bucs need Trey Hendrickson more than he needs them

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles watches game play against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Although technically the Bucs have found a way to pressure quarterbacks at a league-average rate under Todd Bowles in recent seasons, it's very much been a 'pressure by committee' approach. The team's lack of star power at the edge rusher position has remained a key ingredient that has been sorely missed since Shaq Barrett was terrorizing quarterbacks en route to a Super Bowl in 2020.

Although Yaya Diaby is continuing to ascend as a rock-solid piece on one side with no consistently impactful counterpart on the other, his ability to generate sacks isn't anywhere near what it could be. Without a bona fide sack artist at the edge rusher position, the Bucs have not been able to generate any tangible success at rushing the passer with four defensive linemen, ultimately forcing Bowles to rely almost exclusively on creative blitz packages to generate pressure and produce sacks on opposing quarterbacks.

With 35 sacks in his last two full seasons (2023 and 2024), it's safe to say that Hendrickson would provide the Buccaneers with exactly what they've been missing.

Not only is Hendrickson extremely productive, but he has a relentless motor, high football IQ, strong leadership qualities that would make him a seamless fit in the Bucs' locker room. While Hendrickson may be 3 years older than Crosby, he's also outproduced his younger counterpart by a pretty significant margin in terms of sack totals (Crosby has 37 sacks across his last three full seasons).

Considering the Buccaneers could acquire Hendrickson by simply signing a check as opposed to forking over valuable players and draft capital to acquire Crosby, it's tough to argue the value. Add in the fact that Hendrickson would reportedly prefer Tampa Bay over any other destination, and the fit between him and the Buccaneers feels like a match made in heaven.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

