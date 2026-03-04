The Buccaneers' Best (and Worst) Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

Free agency is always tough to navigate. Certain players who have played well for other teams usually come at a premium, and scouts have to determine whether or not a player will be the right scheme fit, right culture fit and the piece the team needs to elevate them to the next level.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has preferred to re-sign his own developed draft picks in free agency over the last few years, but it hasn't always been that way. Licht has been plenty active throughout his time in free agency, and he's gotten some players from other teams that helped him win a Super Bowl — and some who brought him nothing but trouble.

Here are three of Tampa Bay's best and worst free agency signings of the last decade:

Best: EDGE Shaquil Barrett (2019)

Contract: 1 year, $4 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) against the Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Talk about an impact. Barrett played behind the vaunted Von Miller during his tenure with the Denver Broncos, never netting more than 5.5 sacks in a season from 2015-18. The Bucs signed him in 2019 on a prove-it deal, and boy, did he prove it — he immediately broke the franchise sack record with 19.5 sacks in 2019, becoming a tour de force as an edge rusher that year and earning a Second Team All-Pro for his efforts.

Barrett never reached those heights again, but he still managed eight sacks in 2020 and 10 in 2021 to become one of Tampa Bay's most consistent pass rushers during the Tom Brady era. Barrett, in conjunction with Jason Pierre-Paul, was a big reason why the Bucs won their Super Bowl in 2020 and became a fan favorite in Tampa Bay for his work.

Worst: EDGE Haason Reddick (2024)

Contract: 1 year, $14 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick (5) reacts after a play against the New York Jets | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs were likely hoping that Haason Reddick would do something similar to Barrett and serve as his replacement in the 2025 offseason. Reddick had just come off a season with the New York Jets where he held out for more money and only debuted halfway into the year, and the Bucs believed that he would bounce back in Tampa Bay and unlock a flailing pass rush.

That didn't happen, though. Reddick couldn't get to the quarterback when he was healthy, and he struggled with being healthy, missing four games. He only nabbed 2.5 sacks on the year, which is far less than the Bucs were expecting of him. Reddick could technically be re-signed by Tampa Bay this offseason, but with his lack of production in 2025, don't count on it.

Best: QB Baker Mayfield (2023)

Contract: 1 year, $4 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There is plenty to be concerned about with Baker Mayfield after a drastic downturn in play at the end of 2025, but for his value as a free agent and the production the Bucs have gotten out of it, this was a no-brainer.

Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers (not on his request) from the Cleveland Browns and then released (on his request) by the Panthers before ending up in Los Angeles with the Rams to fill in for an injured Matthew Stafford. After winning a legendary primetime game that he had just days to prepare for, the Buccaneers snagged Mayfield for cheap, hoping to revitalize his career in Tampa Bay.

They did, and he's a big reason why the Bucs were able to stay competitive after the Tom Brady era. Mayfield won a playoff game with the Bucs in 2023 and then threw over 40 touchdowns in 2024, earning a massive extension for the first time in his career. Questions remain on whether or not he can truly lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl, but Mayfield has become a fan favorite and has showcased some elite play while helping lead the Bucs to two straight division titles.

Worst: DT Chris Baker (2017)

Contract: 3 years, $15,750,000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Chris Baker (90) on the sideline prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buccaneers fans might remember "Swaggy" Chris Baker, assuming they aren't desperately trying to forget him. The Bucs brought Baker in from Washington as a free agent alongside Desean Jackson, and he did all the wrong things in his sole year in Tampa Bay.

Baker rubbed fellow teammates and Buccaneers fans the wrong way on the field and off the field. He netted only half a sack with the Bucs in 2017 and also notoriously jumped offsides late in a game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, setting up a Panthers touchdown that lost the game. The Bucs released Baker after the season, and he was entirely out of the league after that disastrous stint.

Best: QB Tom Brady (2020)

Contract: 2 years, $50 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (left) and quarterback Ryan Griffin after a boat parade | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

What's there to write on this one that hasn't already been written? Tom Brady left the New England Patriots after the 2019 season and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March of 2020. His presence completely changed Tampa Bay — Brady helped lure free agents like Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown and then led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2020 for the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl title.

Brady then helped the Bucs to their franchise-best 13-4 record the next year in 2021. With the way Brady impacted Tampa Bay's culture and put the team on the NFL map after years of struggle, there's an argument that this isn't just the Buccaneers' greatest free agent signing — it's the greatest free agent signing of all time.

Worst: EDGE Vinny Curry (2018)

Contract: 3 years, $23 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Vinny Curry (97) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Tennessee Titans | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers were excited about edge rusher Vinny Curry after signing him from the Philadelphia Eagles. Curry had just come off of a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, so the Bucs gave him a three-year, $23 million deal — but this one didn't work out at all.

An ankle injury led Curry to miss four games, but even in the 12 he played, he amassed just 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks. After a disappointing year in 2018, Todd Bowles came in as defensive coordinator in 2019, and a switch from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 defense meant that the Buccaneers were fine to move on from him after just one year. Curry, affected by injuries, would net just eight sacks in his next four years before ending his career with the New York Jets in 2022.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook