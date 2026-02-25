3 Biggest Takeaways From Jason Licht's NFL Combine Interview

Here are the three biggest takeaways from Licht's NFL Combine appearance:

He wants Mike Evans back in Tampa Bay

This one is obvious, but worth mentioning nonetheless. Evans was Licht's first draft pick in 2014, and since then, he's become a franchise legend — he's fielded 11-straight 1,000-yard seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Bucs. That being said, Evans will be 33 years old and has suffered two straight seasons with lingering hamstring injuries — and despite that, Licht wants Evans back.

"Love Mike, and we'd love to have Mike back," Licht said, per PewterReport. "He's earned the right [to hit free agency]... with his resume and Mike as a person, what he's meant to this entire community and fanbase, I could go on and on — which we have. He's earned that right. We'd love to have Mike back, but we'll see how it goes."

#Bucs GM Jason Licht says that the team “would love to have Mike back” when asked about re-signing the legendary wide receiver.



Licht added that Mike Evans has the right to explore his options and they’ll see how the process goes. pic.twitter.com/P2neTqLd2O — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) February 24, 2026

The ball is largely in Evans' court, though, so we'll see how that saga shapes out as the offseason progresses.

He isn't adverse to a big trade

Licht has had a bit of a reputation for being conservative as a general manager since the Tom Brady era ended in 2022. Licht signed lots of free agents when Brady came, but since then, he's largely focused on developing in-house talent in the NFL Draft and has been generally averse to trades or free agency signings that aren't his own draft picks.

That might change, though. Licht was asked if he would be opposed to making a big trade — likely subtly referring to a potential move for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby — and he replied that, if the stars aligned, he wouldn't be averse to that at all.

“I’m not opposed,” Licht said, per PewterReport. “I wouldn’t say that it’s in my DNA to refrain from doing those things. It’s got to be right, it’s got to be the right trade, it’s got to be the right player. It’s a lot of factors that go into it... So, I’m not opposed to those things. You just have to see where things go.”

#Bucs GM Jason Licht has never traded more than a third-round pick for any player, but he is “not opposed” to the idea of trading premium capital to make a blockbuster trade. pic.twitter.com/d9gzBRX7Ik — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) February 24, 2026

Crosby is certainly the name that everyone is thinking (despite the Raiders being insistent they'll keep him), and Licht said something else at the Combine that doesn't exactly disprove that line of thinking.

He clearly outlined his priority this offseason

The Bucs have a lot of needs. Their secondary remains thin, especially if Jamel Dean leaves, and their linebacker corps could use a complete rehaul after poor play from SirVocea Dennis and a physical decline from Lavonte David.

It seems like Licht has one particular focal point this offseason, though — edge rusher.

"That is an area we need to focus on, whether it's free agency, draft, what have you," Licht said, per WTSP's Evan Closky. "In order to take the next step... we need to get more pressure on the quarterback."

Final quote, and back to the defense:



"In order to take the next step...I think we need to get more pressure on the quarterback."



🧵🧵(11/11) pic.twitter.com/kvh2PKvzYJ — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) February 25, 2026

Licht has had some trouble bringing a superstar edge rusher, either from the draft or in free agency. Players like Haason Reddick, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Chris Braswell, among others, haven't panned out, so Licht will have to find the answer sooner than later. He's tried in the draft, but it might be time to look in free agency once again after Reddick didn't pan out — or, alternatively, to make that blockbuster trade he said he wasn't opposed to.

