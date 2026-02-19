What Bucs Would Have to Give Up for Maxx Crosby After Raiders Reveal Trade Cost

We are just weeks away from the start of the NFL offseason, with the NFL combine set to get underway right before the onset of free agency.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of work to do to turn things around and return to the playoffs, but they will most likely focus on the defensive side of the ball.

Edge rusher should be at the top of the Bucs' list of priorities this offseason. The Buccaneers can do this through free agency and the NFL Draft, but they could also look to trade for one of the biggest names at the position in the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby.

Crosby and the Bucs have been linked since he expressed his interest in getting out of Sin City. However, per a new report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, they might not be able to afford the Raiders' asking price of a "Micah Parsons-type package".

Raiders' Asking Price Feasible?

The Raiders are reportedly asking for two first-rounders and a premium player in return for Crosby's services. However, the Raiders have stated they don't want to trade their franchise pass rusher, which is likely why they have started the asking price so high as to deter potential suitors.

Crosby has become increasingly frustrated with how things have unfolded in Vegas, and it's not clear whether or not he is ready to once again play for a team going through a rebuild. Crosby seemingly wants to go to a winner, and there are plenty of options out there for that, but the asking price may be a bit too rich.

Schefter, along with others, doubts that the Raiders will get the full haul of their asking, noting Crosby's age (29), recent surgery to repair a meniscus, and prior injury history as reasons.

Bucs' general manager Jason Licht has always kept his draft capital close to his vest, but Crosby is a player worth paying up for. However, there is no reason for him or the Bucs to give up two first-round draft picks on top of a current premium player when they can use those pieces to better enhance the team in multiple areas rather than just the one.

If the Raiders were to lower the asking price to a first-rounder, second, or third, plus a player, then Licht and company should at least pick up the phone and negotiate with his old pals John Spytek and Tom Brady.

The Raiders' current ask will likely price out the Bucs and many other teams as they seek a return of a generational talent. If the Bucs want to make the move, it would be worth it, but at the end of the day, they will have the opportunity to get a player near Crosby's level in free agency that would not cost them an arm and a leg.

