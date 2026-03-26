Buccaneers Free Agency Class Not Getting Much Love in Latest Rankings

On the surface, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a challenging offseason. Losing franchise stalwarts Mike Evans and Lavonte David is certainly part of it, but the fact that the team didn't make a significant investment in any bigger-name free agents to address their defensive woes also raised some eyebrows.

That being said, it's not like Jason Licht and his staff didn't do anything to improve the roster. The Bucs added several quality free agents to positions that needed reinforcements, including LB Alex Anzalone, DT A'Shawn Robinson and RB Kenny Gainwell. The team also re-signed steady TE Cade Otton and brought in veteran QB Jake Browning to back up Baker Mayfield.

Although the Bucs didn't have the splashiest of offseasons, they did address some of their biggest needs.

With attention now shifting toward NFL Draft, which is less than a month away, ESPN took on the task of ranking each NFL team based on its moves in free agency.

Buccaneers' free agent class ranked among worst in the NFL

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Although the Bucs didn't receive the worst ranking in the league, they weren't that far off, as Benjamin Solak of ESPN ranked Tampa Bay's free agency haul 22nd overall in the league.

First, the Solak addressed what he loved about the Bucs' incoming group of free agents.

"I loved: Passing on the top of the edge market. I know Bucs fans were hoping for a Maxx Crosby trade or aTrey Hendrickson signing, but I think the edge rusher market got out of control this offseason, and I don't fault GM Jason Licht for skipping out" Solak wrote. "Tampa Bay still needs more at the position, but Muhammad and Yaya Diaby are two good rotation guys, and David Walker (2025 fourth-round pick) still has his rookie season upcoming as he returns from a summer ACL tear. An early pick at the position should solidify the group."

Despite the lackluster grade overall, the fact that an intelligent NFL expert like Ben Solak actually applauds the Bucs' front office for not over-extending themselves on a big-name free agent defender should calm some angst among the fanbase.

Bucs' newest RB singled out

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"I didn't love: The Gainwell addition. I know I'm alone on this island, but I don't like an RB room with two smaller players" wrote Solak. "Bucky Irving was banged up for much of 2025, and the Buccaneers should be careful with his workload. But can Gainwell be an 18-plus-touch player if Irving misses a month? The Buccaneers did retain Sean Tucker, but three-headed backfields exist more in theory than in practice. I think Irving's electric talent is maximized in more of a 50-50 split, and I'm not sure that's achievable with the current group."

Although the general consensus around the league is that Gainwell is a rock-solid No. 2 running back, Solak brings up an interesting point regarding the potential redundancies that exist between him and Bucky Irving. That being said, their similarities in play style could also be viewed as an asset, especially if Irving misses any time following a season where he only suited up for 10 games. If anything, Gainwell's comparable style of play would allow the team to insert him into the starting lineup with little to no adjustments required from the rest of the offense.

Regardless of how you view each individual player the Buccaneers acquired, though, it's tough to argue with their overall grade in free agency. Not only did they lose their most impactful offensive weapon in Evans, but they also failed to bring in any players who really move the needle.

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