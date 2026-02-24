Buccaneers' Jason Licht Comments on Mike Evans' Impending Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Evans have been synonymous for almost as long as Evans has been with the franchise. Drafted in 2014 by general manager Jason Licht — Licht's first draft pick — Evans has been a standout wideout ever since, netting 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and winning a Super Bowl title with the Bucs in 2020.

Now, though, Evans is a free agent. And while the Bucs were able to get a deal done quickly the last time that happened, things are different this time around, and it's looking like Evans is set to hit the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

There have been plenty of whispers about where he could end up, but if Licht has his way, Evans isn't going anywhere.

Jason Licht wants Mike Evans back

Licht reiterated at the NFL Combine on Tuesday that he wants Evans back, but also acknowledged that he's earned the right to test free agency if he wants.

"Love Mike, and we'd love to have Mike back," Licht said, per PewterReport. "He's earned the right [to hit free agency]... with his resume and Mike as a person, what he's meant to this entire community and fanbase, I could go on and on — which we have. He's earned that right. We'd love to have Mike back, but we'll see how it goes."

Evans was in a similar situation two years ago, but the Buccaneers decided to give him a big extension before the season started to avoid him hitting free agency. That could be the case this time around, too, but it's sounding less and less likely as the offseason goes on — per Evans' agent, he intends to hit free agency and see exactly what his offers will look like.

Evans made $20.5 million a year on his last deal. He has still showcased an ability to play at a very high level, but he's also missed 12 games in two years due to lingering hamstring issues and a nasty collarbone break last year. Evans will be 33 to start the 2026 season, and the Bucs will have to mull over whether or not a premium contract would be worth it for a player who seems to get injured at an increasing rate every year.

Spotrac has Evans' value estimated at $13.3 million. The Bucs could work with a number like that, but if he wants to go higher than current market trends — such as Davante Adams' $22 million APY with the Los Angeles Rams — things could get a bit difficult.

The Bucs want him back, and Evans knows it. The ball is in his court when it comes to the 2026 season, and the entire NFL will be waiting for his decision as free agency starts in March.

