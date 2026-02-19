What Should Buccaneers Do About Promising Running Back in Free Agency?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some big free agency decisions to make in 2026. They have 16 unrestricted free agents, three restricted free agents and a club option on one player, so they'll have to figure out exactly who they'll bring back and who they are willing to let walk in free agency.

Jason Licht has his hands full, and it will be interesting to see how he navigates this offseason. For the next two weeks, we're going to look at some of Tampa Bay's most consequential free agents. We'll give you the pros and cons of each potential re-signing, and then we'll deliver the verdict on whether or not we think the Bucs should bring back that player in 2026.

Sean Tucker has been part of Tampa Bay's "three-headed monster" at running back since he was brought on as an undrafted free agent in 2023. That being said, it hasn't quite worked out for him the way he has likely hoped, and he's been logjammed behind Bucky Irving and Rachaad White since he's joined the Bucs. Could 2026 and beyond finally be the time when that changes, though?

Tucker is a restricted free agent, which means that the Bucs can match the highest offer from another team to retain him in free agency. Will they choose to do that, though? We break down the pros and cons below:

Pros of re-signing Tucker

Tucker has shown some promise in recent seasons, choosing individual games to really show out. For 2025, it was against the Buffalo Bills, where he had 19 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with one through the air. Those types of games showcase Tucker as a pure speed back, and he's able to excel at that role once he gets going. He's the only back in the room of his kind, so that archetype could be valuable as offensive coordinator Zac Robinson looks for another back to play alongside Bucky Irving.

Cons of re-signing Tucker

Of Tampa Bay's three running backs, Tucker had the lowest yards per carry on the year with 3.7 yards per carry. Tucker's play through the tackles leaves a lot to be desired, as evidenced when the Buccaneers ran him four times in a row on the one-yard line and he simply could not get in for the score. The Bucs could use a power back to supplement Bucky Irving, and with pass protection skills that need work, Tucker might not have a lot to offer as a pure speed running back when the Buccaneers revamp their running back room for 2026.

The verdict

This would depend on how much a team offers for Tucker, should the Bucs exercise their right of first refusal by shooting him an offer. His occasional splash games give the team a reason to keep him around, but ultimately, the Bucs may want to retool their running back room to compliment Irving a bit more in 2026, which could lead Tucker away from Tampa Bay.

