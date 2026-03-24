Buccaneers Legend Lavonte David Retires After 14 NFL Seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are losing two franchise legends in one offseason.

Buccaneers mainstay Mike Evans left in free agency to play for the San Francisco 49ers, and after that, all eyes turned to franchise icon Lavonte David. The linebacker has played 14 seasons in Tampa Bay, and though many assumed he was sure to retire right after the end of the 2025 season, subsequent media appearances and a lengthy decision period made some wonder if he would come back for 2026 after all.

Unfortunately, that won't be the case. David officially announced his retirement on Tuesday at a press conference at One Buccaneer Place, signifying the end of his long and storied NFL career. The 2026 season will be the first Buccaneers season without David since 2011.

Lavonte David officially retires

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

David is considered one of the best off-ball linebackers of his generation, in the same conversation with Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis, and his accolades and accomplishments in a Buccaneers uniform cannot be understated. David is a one-time First Team All-Pro and a two-time Second Team All-Pro, and over the course of his career, he's netted an astonishing 1,229 solo tackles, 566 assists, 45.5 sacks, 22 fumble recoveries and 14 interceptions in 225 games, including both the regular season and the playoffs.

Known for his excellent football IQ and sideline-to-sideline speed, David began his football career at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to Nebraska, from which he graduated officially in 2021. David went through some dark times in franchise history after being drafted by the Buccaneers in 2012, making the playoffs for just the first time in 2020 — it was well worth the wait, however, as he was a crucial part in the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl run and helped lock down Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to ensure a victory and his only Super Bowl ring.

David has meant much more to the Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay community than his work on the field, however. His Lavonte David Foundation has long worked to help give financially challenged children the ability to have an education, and in Tampa Bay's NFL Draft war room, there is a silhouette on the wall representing the player the Bucs want to bring to Tampa Bay that reads "I Am That Man" — and that man, as general manager Jason Licht has often said, is David.

Time will tell if David has done enough over his incredible career to earn a gold jacket. But regardless of whether or not that happens, he'll always be a legend in the Tampa Bay area and among Buccaneers fans everywhere.

Buccaneers revamp linebacker corps without him

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With David gone, the Buccaneers have retooled their linebacker room. Detroit Lions veteran Alex Anzalone steps in to take his place, and the Buccaneers also signed Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom to serve as depth. The Bucs still have SirVocea Dennis, who played alongside David last year, but after a poor showing, the Bucs are likely to look at drafting an off-ball linebacker on Day 2 of the NFL Draft to play alongside Anzalone as a starter.

It will be impossible to replace David as both a player and a leader, but the Buccaneers will look to his silhouette in the draft room to their best. And while David's playing days are over, he'll be around the franchise for the rest of his life, and fans will certainly see him again for his well-deserved Ring of Honor induction.

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