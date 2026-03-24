Buccaneers Release Statements On Lavonte David's Retirement

After 14 storied seasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Lavonte David's career has come to an end.

David has been a mainstay in Tampa Bay since 2012 and has played great football for the Buccaneers. He's a three-time All-Pro (one First Team, two Second Teams) and also tied Bucs legend Derrick Brooks' franchise record for tackles, permanently leaving his mark on Tampa Bay and the Buccaneers. David's resume makes him one of the best inside linebackers to ever play the game, and naturally, many people within the organization have huge words of praise for him and the work he's done.

Here's what the team's owners, general manager and head coach had to say about David and the legend he's left behind in Tampa Bay:

The Glazer family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners Avrum Avie Glazier (left), Darcie Glazer Kassewitz (center) and Bryan Glazer (right) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Glazer Family, the owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said that David is one of the greatest players to play in Tampa Bay and that his play and personality define what it means to wear red and pewter.

“For the past 14 seasons, Lavonte David has personified what it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He was a selfless leader both on and off the field, playing with passion and a genuine love for the game," the Glazers said in a release. He leaves a legacy as a Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest players in franchise history, setting a standard that will continue to impact our organization for years to come."

Additionally, they wasted no time going to bat for David's Hall of Fame candidacy, calling him worthy of the hall and one of the best linebackers ever.

“Today, we celebrate Lavonte’s legendary career as one of the most accomplished players of his era and thank him for the many memorable moments he provided our fans. Beyond the statistics and accolades, he will be remembered throughout Tampa Bay for his humble demeanor and strong commitment to our community. We wish him well on his journey after football and look forward to honoring his Hall of Fame-worthy achievements in the near future.”

General manager Jason Licht

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Licht did not draft David, but David became the gold standard for the players he'd draft ever since. There's a silhouette of a player in Tampa Bay's draft room that represents David, and Licht made it clear why that is in his statement.

“Lavonte’s mark on our franchise could never be overstated,” Licht said in a release. “For the entirety of his 14-year career, Lavonte set the standard for professionalism, leadership, and consistency. He embodies everything that it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and he is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever put on this uniform. His contributions to our franchise, to his teammates and to this community will leave an impact far beyond his playing years.”

Head coach Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bowles told reporters after David's press conference that David was an important presence not just for players, but for the coaches in Tampa Bay as well. In his official release, he referred to David as the "heart and soul" of the defense.

“Before I came to the Buccaneers, I always had immense respect for Lavonte as a special football player,” Bowles said in a release. “Having had the fortune to coach him for the last seven seasons, I have also experienced the special person and leader he is. He has been the heart and soul of our defense and a Super Bowl champion on the way to being an eventual Hall of Famer. There isn’t anyone more respected by his teammates, and that respect extends to his peers and opposing coaches throughout the league. I, as well as everyone in this organization, will miss him tremendously.”

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