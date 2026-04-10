Buccaneers Sign Big Defensive Lineman With Potential for Depth

The Buccaneers have signed a big defensive tackle from Nigeria in Haggai Ndubuisi, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

One more signing from Bucs’ workout today: former Texans defensive tackle Haggai Ndubuisi. Born in Nigeria, played one game for Texans last year. Only 25, no college football. Could end up as Bucs’ International Pathway Program player. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 9, 2026

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ndubuisi began training with UpRise Academy in 2021 before joining the NFL in 2022 as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. Ndubuisi would first join the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 before having stints with the Denver Broncos, the San Antonio Bramhas of the UFL, the Washington Commanders, the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans between 2022 and 2025.

Ndubuisi does not have much experience in the NFL, playing in one regular-season game and only having one combined tackle on his stat sheet. However, at 6-6, 290 pounds, and at only 25 years old, Ndubuisi offers a good blend of size and youth to give him some potential to continue to develop at the NFL level.

This is also not the first defensive lineman the team has added as well. The team signed former Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson and former New York Giants and Buccaneers defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches to join the team as well.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One of the Buccaneers' goals this offseason has been to get bigger on the defensive side of the ball. With Robinson checking in at 6-3, 320 pounds, Nunez-Roches at 6-2, 305 pounds and the addition of Ndubuisi, the team has at least achieved that goal along the defensive line. The team also has former fifth-round pick from SMU in Elijah Roberts, former first-round pick Calijah Kancey and franchise anchor Vita Vea on the roster as well.

The team has also seen a variety of departures along with their recent signings. The Bucs lost Logan Hall to the Houston Texans, and they have yet to decide if they want to bring back backup defensive lineman Greg Gaines.

It is also very possible that the team could look to draft a defensive lineman in the 2026 NFL Draft as well. Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, Florida's Caleb Banks, Georgia's Christian Miller and Clemson's Peter Woods are some of the top options available in the early rounds of the draft that Tampa Bay could look into selecting with its picks.

Tampa Bay has added plenty of players with potential to be starters, high-end backups or younger players who could be stashed away on the practice squad.

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