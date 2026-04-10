Buccaneers Sign Veteran Corner With Special Teams Experience

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have continued to add to their special teams and cornerback rooms, signing veteran player Kemon Hall to a contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Titans free-agent CB Kemon Hall is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, per his agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt. pic.twitter.com/0av9Oyvjas — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2026

Hall went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has since spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2025 before joining the Buccaneers.

During his career so far, Hall has amassed 28 games played, 24 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered. Also of note is that Hall has played 528 special teams snaps during his NFL career as well, making him a very experienced option for Tampa Bay going forward regarding special teams play.

This is not the first addition that the Bucs have made to the special teams unit. They fired previous special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughy, opted not to bring back special teams assistant Keith Tandy, hired former Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith to become their new coordinator, signed special teams ace Miles Killebrew from the Steelers and signed other special teams players such as cornerback Chase Lucas, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches and more.

With the addition of Lucas, Hall marks another veteran cornerback addition to the room that includes many young players, including Jacob Parrish, Benjamin Morrison, Zyon McCollum, Josh Hayes and Demarion Williams.

Coming in at 5-11, 202 pounds, Hall checks as more a nickel cornerback rather than an outside corner. We've heard head coach Todd Bowles talk all offseason about how the team would like to get bigger on the defensive side of the ball. We've seen them accomplish this with signings like A'Shawn Robinson, Alex Anzalone, Nunez-Roches and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers are also still very likely to take a cornerback in the upcoming draft. The position group is deep, especially in the middle rounds.

Parrish had a very strong season last year for Tampa. At the same time, players like Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison struggled with injuries, in the case of Morrison, and taking a step back regarding play, in the case of McCollum.

While the signing of Hall should certainly be able to help in the case of special teams play, there still appears to be a need for cornerback help regarding joining a starting rotation of McCollum, Morrison, and Parrish.

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