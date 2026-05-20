3 Positions Where Buccaneers Made the Most Significant Improvements This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a lot of work to do heading into free agency and the NFL Draft, particularly when it came to shoring up a defensive roster that really, really needed it. And now, as OTAs are set to begin, it certainly seems like the Bucs have addressed those concerns.

General manager Jason Licht did bring on some offensive pieces like draft picks Ted Hurst and Bauer Sharp and free agency signing Kenny Gainwell, but a good portion of the offseason was dedicated to the defense that head coach Todd Bowles commands. The Bucs got quite a few immediate starters in that area, and they also took some time to grab depth pieces that could be crucial down the long stretch of the season in 2026.

With that in mind, it should be no surprise that all of Tampa Bay's most-improved position corps were defensive ones. Here are the three positions where the Buccaneers improved the most this offseason:

Edge Rusher

Buccaneers edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. | River Wells/BucsGameday

The Buccaneers' edge rushing troupe has been underwhelming for years now, with no edge rusher netting double-digit sacks in Tampa Bay since 2019. The Bucs really wanted to change that heading into this offseason, and while their success in that endeavor remains to be seen, Licht and Bowles certainly made an effort.

The Bucs started in free agency by bringing on former Detroit Lions edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, who ended last season with 11 sacks. They were expected to target edge rusher early in the draft, and they did it in a big way when Miami star Rueben Bain Jr. fell to them at pick No. 15. Bain is expected to start alongside Yaya Diaby, and Muhammad could be a lethal rotational edge rusher for Tampa Bay this season.

On top of all that, the Bucs were really excited about 2025 fifth-round pick David Walker before he tore his ACL during the offseason last year. With him back and healthy, Tampa Bay's edge rushing rotation could look quite a bit different.

Linebacker

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers had franchise legend Lavonte David and second-year player SirVocea Dennis starting at inside linebacker last year. But with David calling it quits after 14 years in the NFL and Dennis disappointing in his first starting season, the Bucs needed a complete overhaul here, and that's exactly what they did.

The Bucs picked up two linebackers in free agency, signing Lions standout Alex Anzalone and then grabbing former Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers LB Christian Rozeboom to serve as valuable depth. Anzalone's coverage skills are what Tampa Bay is hoping to bring to the defense, and he'll certainly start, with Rozeboom serving as solid rotational depth.

The Bucs also got a pure MIKE linebacker in Missouri's Josiah Trotter, who the team drafted with their second-round pick. Trotter is just 21 years old and has already displayed strong discipline in the run game and as a blitzer, and he's set to start alongside Anazlone. If Trotter can adjust well to the NFL game, Tampa Bay's linebacker play could exponentially increase.

Defensive Tackle

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have had some trouble with injuries when it comes to their defensive line, and they also lost defensive tackle Logan Hall to the Houston Texans in free agency. They replaced Hall with numerous pieces, though, and their defensive line depth looks solid heading into 2026.

Tampa Bay signed defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson from the Panthers, who should immediately fill in for Hall and can play all around the line if need be. The Bucs also signed Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who played on their Super Bowl team in 2020, back to the fold, and they drafted DeMonte Capehart in the fifth round of the draft, an athletic prospect out of Clemson who should be able to contribute as a run-stuffing defensive tackle right away.

Super Bowls are won and lost in the trenches. Between these additions and the care shown toward the edge rushing room, it seems like Licht knows that all too well.

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