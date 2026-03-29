Bucs All-Pro Tristan Wirfs Gets Called Out for Surprise Wrestling Match Challenge

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for the NFL Draft as the offseason trudges along and the brunt of free agency has passed. They brought on some important pieces, like linebacker Alex Anzalone and edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, but there's still plenty to address during the NFL Draft at the end of April.

One area they won't need to address, though, is left tackle, because they still have three-time All-Pro Tristan Wirfs leading the way. Wirfs missed the start of the 2025 season after undergoing knee surgery, but now, he's healthy and expected to be available right away for Tampa Bay's 2026 campaign.

In the meantime, though, he's been having fun relaxing during the offseason. Recently, that involved going to a Real American Freestyle wrestling show, and after watching wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson defend his heavyweight title against Trent Hillger, Wirfs was challenged by Henderson — and he (verbally, at least) accepted.

Tristan Wirfs ready for the squared circle?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Hendrickson, known in RAF by his nickname "Captain America", acknowledged that Wirfs was in the audience and brought him to his post-match interview. The two exchanged some friendly banner, and it resulted in Henderson challenging Wirfs to a wrestling match — one that Wirfs was eager to accept.

“What do we think? I don’t think the Bucs have a problem with it," Wirfs said. "We’ll get out here, I’m gonna get my singlet on. We’ll scrap a little bit, I’ll take that belt home with me."

Captain America calls out 4x NFL Pro-Bowl Offensive Lineman Tristan Wirfs of the Bucs, and he accepts! Wirfs was a 2017 Iowa 2A State Champion at Heavyweight. 💪🏼 #RAF07 pic.twitter.com/i3wIYIy45j — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) March 29, 2026

Wirfs had an illustrious wrestling career in Iowa, winning the Class 2A state championship during his senior year of high school in 2017. He has no experience in professional wrestling so far, so if he were to actually take up Hendrickson on his challenge, he'd make his debut this offseason.

That being said, Wirfs' assertion that the Bucs wouldn't mind this seems far-fetched. While scripted, professional wrestling is athletically intense and quite dangerous, and the prospect of letting Wirfs wrestle a full match in RAF with minicamp coming up in the summer doesn't seem like the best idea from Tampa Bay's part, especially given that Wirfs started the year injured last year.

Time will tell whether or not the Buccaneers will clear this challenge from Henderson and the RAF, but until then, Wirfs will have to watch the action in the ring from the crowd.

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