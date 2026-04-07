Other NFL Executives Skeptical of Buccaneers' Offseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like every other team, are looking toward the NFL Draft. They still have plenty of needs to fill, but they ended up filling a lot of those needs during free agency — while also losing a number of important contributors they'll need to replace in the draft.

The Bucs picked up some solid defensive pieces with players like linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, but they also lost important players like wideout Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David (who retired) and cornerback Jamel Dean, among others. It was an offseason of gains and losses for the Buccaneers, and that seems to be the general consensus among NFL executives, too.

The Athletic's Mike Sando put together some intel on all 16 NFC teams, and when anonymous executives were asked about the Buccaneers, none of them seemed to be impressed with Tampa Bay's free agency.

Anonymous executives speak on Buccaneers' free agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One executive, per Sando, believed that the Buccaneers had taken a "step back" in free agency after losing Evans and David. The executive in question was clearly not impressed by Tampa Bay's other moves in free agency.

"They have definitely taken a step back. I don’t know how they are better.”

Another executive particularly spoke on the Evans move, noting that the Bucs aren't just losing a great player, but that his departure sends a notable message when it comes to the direction the Bucs are going.

“Losing Mike Evans is huge, and the fact that he left for what he perceived to be a closer contender, and for less money, seems like an indictment on the direction in Tampa. Lavonte David was more veteran presence but starting to become a liability in coverage. ”

Finally, one more executive thought Tampa Bay didn't move the needle at all.

“Everything they did was kind of a wash."

As it stands, the logic is understandable. Tampa Bay did get a new starter at inside linebacker on the defense in Anzalone, Robinson and Muhammad are all rotational players. Evans, Dean and David were both starters, and although one anonymous executive did have a point regarding David's age, there's an argument they lost more impact players than they gained.

That's what the NFL Draft is for, though, and the Bucs need to hit on a lot of picks in order to remain a contender in 2026. Finding quality starters at edge rusher and linebacker are musts, and picking a cornerback to replace Dean will also be an important task for Licht and company.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.