Buccaneers Position Groups That Got Better (and Worse) in Free Agency

Free agency is always a give-and-take in the NFL, but each NFL team tends to have one more than the other. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have long shirked the "give" portion, making big efforts to sign their own players back in free agency, but they weren't able to do that as much this year after losing out on franchise legend Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers and cornerback Jamel Dean to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That being said, Tampa Bay did plenty of "take" too. They brought in Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, Carolina Panthers inside defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and Steelers running back Kenny Gainwell, among others, to shore up numerous holes before the beginning of the NFL Draft.

The Bucs will be a different team after April ends, so the NFL Draft is still a big part of their equation, But for now, as the brunt of free agency winds down, here are two positions where they got better — and two they got worse.

Better: Off-Ball Linebacker

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) leaves the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The arrival of Alex Anzalone already makes this room better. Franchise legend Lavonte David called it quits after an incredible 14-year career that saw him become one of the best to ever do it, but he had noticeably slowed down last year and greatly struggled in coverage. Anzalone isn't young, but he's still displayed the prowess to be a strong coverage linebacker in the NFL, and he's likely an immediate upgrade over both David and SirVocea Dennis, the latter of whom had a rough showing last year.

The Bucs still need another off-ball linebacker in the NFL Draft to start alongside Anzalone. But the linebacker room has gotten better regardless.

Worse: Cornerback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) runs an intercepted back for a touchdown against the New York Jets | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay's secondary took a hit in free agency all over the board, but as it stands now, outside cornerback is looking dire. Dean left for the Steelers after playing far too well on a revised contract, and depth cornerback Kindle Vildor left for the New England Patriots in free agency. That means that Zyon McCollum, second-year cornerback Benjamin Morrison and special teamer Josh Hayes remain Tampa Bay's only viable options on the outside.

The Bucs simply must get more depth at cornerback, be it through free agency or the NFL Draft. Morrison is expected to start after a rocky, injury-ridden rookie year, but even if he does make the jump in Year 2, Tampa Bay must have some reliable players behind him.

Better: Running Back

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs against the Baltimore Ravens | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Running back Rachaad White did good work for the Buccaneers over the years as a runner, pass-catcher and pass blocker. But new running back Kenny Gainwell can do all of those things, and he's arguably better as a pass-catcher and pure runner than White is. Given that, his addition in Tampa Bay is certainly an upgrade.

Gainwell should complement running back Bucky Irving very well in Tampa Bay, and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is likely pleased with how versatile the room has become with his addition.

Worse: Wide Receiver

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

This one makes sense, as Evans was the only player to really leave Tampa Bay's wide receiver room. The Bucs' wideout corps is still excellent with the likes of Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan on board, but Evans is a pure X archetype that the Buccaneers no longer have. His big frame and excellent radius allowed him to be a contested catch monster, but now, Tampa Bay doesn't have one.

It will be very, very difficult to replace Mike Evans, but Tampa Bay could still try and pick up a wide receiver late or potentially get a cheap option in free agency. The Bucs are likely fine in this are for 2026, but it will simply depend on how versatile they want to get.

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