Proposed Buccaneers Trade With Broncos Would Cost Offensive Playmaker

It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some defensive help badly. They addressed some of those needs in the opening salvo of free agency, bringing on players like linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, but there's one defensive position they did not address.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean left in free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and after that, defensive backs Christian Izien and Kindle Vildor departed in free agency themselves. That leaves the secondary incredibly thin, and the Bucs particularly could use an outside cornerback to bolster the room. Benjamin Morrison and Zyon McCollum are set to start at outside corner next year, but McCollum has had an up-and-down tenure and Morrison was frequently injured in his rookie year.

FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano went over one player that every NFL team should consider trading for in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he kept this need in mind by selecting Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss for the Buccaneers.

Should Buccaneers trade for Broncos CB Riley Moss?

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) smiles after winning the game against the Los Angeles Chargers | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"After adding help up front in free agency, even coach Todd Bowles acknowledged the need for another corner amid Jamel Dean's departure. The Broncos are strong at that position and could be willing to deal the 26-year-old Moss ahead of the last year of his contract. He’s been good playing opposite Patrick Surtain, considering the amount of teams that would prefer to throw at him. His low cost could mean the Broncos wouldn’t part with him for less than a second-round pick, unless the Bucs dangled a player in the deal, like perhaps young running back Sean Tucker."

Moss would be a strong pickup for the Buccaneers, a solid starter who has seen a lot of work. Moss was one of the most targeted cornerbacks in the NFL last season with 118 targets, but he allowed a passer rating of 88.2 and defended 19 passes despite that. The article suggests that a young player like Sean Tucker, along with a third-round pick, would likely be the price for a trade like this, and that might be too steep for general manager Jason Licht's blood — Licht isn't known for parting with draft capital too willingly. That being said, he did give up a third-round pick for Jason Pierre-Paul in 2018, so you never know what he's willing to give up.

The Buccaneers signed Tucker back to the squad on a $3.52 million tender, and while they like him, they probably wouldn't be averse to trading him if the deal was right. It will be tough for Tucker to break into the rotation with Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell ahead of him, so other teams could be interested in his services as the offseason continues.

The Buccaneers definitely need a corner, and while trading for one like Moss could be the answer, they can also draft one high in the 2026 NFL Draft. We won't know for sure until April 22, when the action begins and the Bucs get ready to make their selection at No. 15.

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