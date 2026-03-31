Todd Bowles Gets Real on Whether 2026 Buccaneers Are ‘Top Flight’

There was promise in the Tampa Bay area as the early portion of 2025 got underway for the Buccaneers. However, things started to drift with the rip current pulling the team out to sea, losing seven of their final nine games to end the season.

The collapse from a 6-2 start was hard to watch unfold, but it fit right in line with the recent trend of the Bucs going through a midseason lull. While similar, it was different. Tampa Bay usually was able to dig itself out of whatever hole it dug itself into, but in 2025, the hole was just too deep.

Things have changed for the Buccaneers since they missed out on the playoffs. Mike Evans is now in San Francisco with the 49ers, searching for his second Super Bowl ring, and Lavonte David has retired, marking a new era in Tampa.

Despite the losses, general manager Jason Licht has been open that he still believes the Bucs are that 6-2 iteration from a season ago, but for head coach Todd Bowles, he sees them as a team that will need to define itself.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Total Mentality Shift

"I feel like we are a top-flight NFL team. I don't think we're six and two, but I don't think we're two and six either," Bowles commented when discussing whether he agreed with Licht at the Annual NFL Meetings. "I think you start over, and I think you have to lay the groundwork again and build differently because you lost two of your best leaders on and off the field. So, we have to build differently, our mentality's got to be different, and there's got to be different people to step up, but I do feel like we have a very good football team."

For once, I agree with Bowles' sentiments.

Losing two legendary leaders like Evans and David will have an impact on the team, and they must be able to find that fire that will spark this team after a tumultuous season.

The Buccaneers will have leaders on both sides of the ball, but they will have to figure out what works best to motivate the team and keep morale high, as tough times are always inevitable in this league.

Cracks began to show this past season, so fixing those in the foundation will be key if they hope to turn things around from last year and build a new era that emphasizes doing whatever is necessary to win and become true Super Bowl contenders.

While much of the onus is always placed on the players, it will take everyone within One Buc to make sure the franchise gets to where it's supposed to be. If not, then the Bucs will undoubtedly have yet another underwhelming season, with many potentially on the search for a new role with a different organization.

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